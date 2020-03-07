Clinical Trial Imaging Industry Player Bioclinica, PAREXEL International Corporation, ICON plc., IXICO PLC., Intrinsic Imaging, LLC, ERT Clinical, BioTelemetry, Inc., Radiant Sage LLC

A complete discussion about numerous market related topics in this Clinical Trial Imaging Market research report is sure to aid the client in studying the market on competitive landscape. This report lends a hand to identify how the market is going to perform in the forecast years by providing you information about market definition, classifications, applications, and engagements. This Clinical Trial Imaging Market report spans the different segments of the market analysis that today’s business demand. The data and information collected with the research is generally quite a huge and is also in a complex form. However, such intricate market insights are turned into simpler version with the help of proven tools and techniques to provide it to the end users.

Clinical Trial Imaging Market accounted to USD 775.1 million in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024. Also the Clinical Trial Imaging Market By Modality (Computed Tomography, Magnetic Resonance Imaging, Ultrasound, Positron Emission Tomography, X-Ray, Echocardiography), By Products (Services & Software), By End User (Pharmaceutical Companies, Biotechnology Companies, Contract Research Organizations, Academic & Government Research Institutes), By Geography – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2024

Market Drivers and Restraints:

Increasing number of contract research organization

Growth in geriatric population with chronic diseases

Rise in R&D investments

Emerging of pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries

Small and portable equipment

High price if imaging hampers the market

Clinical trial is the vital part of drug developing process. Imaging has been the emerging market in clinical and non-clinical fields. Medical imaging is playing a significant role in clinical trials for more effective and accurate results. Clinical imaging is used to prevent, detect, treat and manage various diseases or medical conditions.

Report Segmentation:

The global clinical trial imaging market is segmented by:

Modality Computed Tomography

Magnetic Resonance Imaging

Ultrasound

Positron Emission Tomography

X-Ray

Echocardiography

By products the market segmented into:

Services

Software

Services are further sub segmented into:

Read Analysis Service

Design Consulting

Operational Imaging Services

System & Technology Support Services

Trial Design Consulting Services.

By end user the market segmented into:

Pharmaceutical Companies

Biotechnology Companies

Contract Research Organizations

Academic & Government Research Institutes

On the basis of geography:

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others. In 2017, North America is expected to dominate the market.

This report consists of below pages:

No of pages: 350

No of Figures: 60

No of Tables: 220

Company Share Analysis:

The clinical trial imaging market is highly fragmented and is based on new product launches and clinical results of products. Hence the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, clinical trials, market initiatives, high expense on research and development, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of clinical trial imaging market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Top Key Competitors:

Bioclinica

PAREXEL International Corporation

ICON plc.

IXICO PLC.

Intrinsic Imaging, LLC

ERT Clinical

BioTelemetry, Inc.

Cardiovascular Imaging Technologies

Radiant Sage LLC

WorldCare Clinical

VirtualScopics

Prism Clinical Imaging

Medical Metrics Inc.

Mint Medical GmbH

Image Core Lab.

Bioxydyn

Biomedical Systems

Clarity Pharmaceuticals

Quotient Clinical

BANOOK GROUP

Among others.

