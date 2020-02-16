Clinical Refractometer Market demand is increasing rapidly in recent years.

The degree to which light changes its direction is termed as angle of refraction. Refractometers are the instruments which are used to measure the angle of refraction. “Light travels at different velocities in different mediums,” is the basic principle behind the working of refractometers. To measure the concentration of various substances in various fluids or water as well as to measure the concentration of different aqueous solutions using various scales, refractometers are used. Clinical refractometers are generally used to measure the refractive index, protein content, sugar content, salinity, and specific gravity of various body fluids like urine, serum, blood, blood plasma, gastric acid, and others to analyze using multiple scales.

Temperature plays a crucial role while performing the tests using the clinical refractometers, as the light changes its speed due to change in temperature which can affect the test results. To achieve the accuracy and to obtain the exact data, the popularity of the digital temperature controlled clinical refractometers is growing.

Growing Consumption of Temperature Controlled Automatic Refractometers Boosting Growth of the Market

The accuracy and robustness of equipments are the major factors behind high adoption of clinical refractometers in wide range of end use industries. Also ease of handling, user friendly operations and quick results are the main driving factors supporting the growth of global clinical refractometer market. Lack of skilled personnel is acting as a major restraint for the growth of clinical refractometer market. Technicians, and laboratory operators are required to perform the test effectively and to analyze the samples which includes complex molecular components for accurate diagnosis. These factors are acting as a restraint for the clinical refractometer market in MEA and APEJ.

The growing popularity of temperature control refractometers is currently trending in global clinical refractometer market. Temperature is an important factor influencing the precision of refractometer measurement readings and is the largest source of errors in measurements hence new developments in the clinical refractometers are expected to drive the market by introducing the new products in the global clinical refractometer market.

Clinical Refractometer Market Segmentation: Refractometers are segmented on the Basis of Product Type, End-User, and Region

Segmentation of clinical refractometers on the basis of product type-

Analog Refractometers

Digital handheld refractometers

Bench-top Refractometers

Portable Refractometers

Abbe Refractometers

Segmentation of clinical refractometers on the basis of end use-

Academic Laboratories

R&D Laboratories

Others

Key players in the global market of Clinical Refractometers:

ATAGO

METTLER TOLEDO

MISCO Refractometer

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Anton Paar GmbH

Shimadzu Corporation

Xylem Analytics

AMETEK

Cole-Parmer Instrument Company, LLC

KRüSS Optronic

Hanna Equipments India Pvt. Ltd.

Rudolph Research Analytical

Clinical Refractometer Market: Regional Outlook

North America is dominating the global clinical refractometer market owing to strong presence of manufacturers in the region. Strong presence of a large number of manufacturers of clinical refractometers in the region supports high market share of North American Clinical refractometers. High adoption of temperature controlled digital clinical refractometers is growing drastically in the European market which makes Europe stands second in global clinical refractometer market. Moreover, the Asia Pacific Excluding Japan region is estimated to show the highest growth rate in the global cinical refractometer market in the near future. Increasing number of technologically advanced laboratories, increasing health awareness, and rising number of health issues in the APEJ region are driving the clinical refractometer market in the region, resulting in high share in the global clinical refractometer market. The continuous innovations and increasing research and development activities in laboratories and research centers, ultimately boosting the revenue share of the APEJ region in global clinical refractometer market. MEA region is expected to show the considerable growth in the market share of global clinical refractometer market owing to the increasing number of healthcare facilities and clinical laboratories in the region.