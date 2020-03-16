Clinical Nutrition Market Is Estimated To Expand At A Healthy CAGR In The Upcoming Forecast Period

The global clinical nutrition market was valued at $39,339.4 million in 2015, and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.4% during 2016 – 2022.

The factors driving the growth of the global market include increasing geriatric population, high birth rate and high number of premature birth, surge in the number of victims of malnutrition receiving treatment, surging incidence of lifestyle associated disease, and increasing incidence of cancer and central nervous system diseases.

Request to Get the Sample [email protected] https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/clinical-nutrition-market/report-sample

The increasing incidence of cancer and central nervous system (CNS) diseases is driving the growth of the global enteral nutrition market. Enteral nutrition products are considered to be one of the best alternatives during the treatment of cancer and CNS diseases, to avoid nutrition deficiency in human body, for optimal functioning of various organs.

The organization also reported that 57% (8 million) of new cancer cases, 65% (5.3 million) of the cancer deaths and 48% (15.6 million) of the 5-year prevalent cancer cases occurred in the less developed regions.

In 2015, Asia-Pacific held the largest share in the global clinical nutrition market with 40.4% share. The region is anticipated to witness rapid growth during the forecast period. The increasing birth rate, along with growing geriatric population and high number of people with malnutrition is driving the growth of the clinical nutrition market in the region.

Explore Full Report at: https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/clinical-nutrition-market

Some of the major players operating in the global clinical nutrition market include Baxter International Inc., Abbott Laboratories, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Nestlé S.A., Groupe Danone, Mead Johnson Nutrition Company, Fresenius Kabi AG, and Perrigo Company Plc.

GLOBAL CLINICAL NUTRITION MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Product

Infant Nutrition Milk-based Soy-based Organic Probiotic / prebiotic Others

Enteral Nutrition Standard Enteral nutrition for chronic illness

Parenteral Nutrition Amino acids Dextrose Fats Additives



About P&S Intelligence

P&S Intelligence is a provider of market research and consulting services catering to the market information needs of burgeoning industries across the world. Providing the plinth of market intelligence, P&S as an enterprising research and consulting company, believes in providing thorough landscape analyses on the ever-changing market scenario, to empower companies to make informed decisions and base their business strategies with astuteness.