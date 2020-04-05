Clinical Laboratory Services Market to Surge at a CAGR of More Than 6% Over the 2017-2025 Forecast Period

Global Clinical Laboratory Services Market: Scope and Methodology

This report on the global clinical laboratory services market analyzes the current and future prospects of the market. The report comprises an elaborate executive summary, including a market snapshot that provides overall information of various segments and sub-segments.

The research is a combination of primary and secondary research. Primary research formed the bulk of our research efforts along with information collected from telephonic interviews and interactions via e-mails. Secondary research involved study of company websites, annual reports, press releases, stock analysis presentations, and various international and national databases. The report provides market size in terms of US$ Mn for each segment and sub-segment for the period from 2017 to 2025, considering the macro and micro environmental factors. Growth rates for each segment within the global clinical laboratory services market have been determined after a thorough analysis of past trends, demographics, future trends, technological developments, and regulatory requirements.

A detailed qualitative analysis of factors responsible for driving and restraining market growth and future opportunities has been provided in the market overview section. This section of the report also includes market attractiveness analysis that provides a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global clinical laboratory services market.

Market revenue in terms of US$ Mn for the period between 2015 and 2025 along with the compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) from 2017 to 2025 are provided for all the segments, considering 2016 as the base year. Market size estimations involved in-depth study of features of different types of tests and various laboratory services. Additionally, market related factors such as rise in preference of infectious diseases, population growth, rise in per capita healthcare expenditure etc. in various geographies and historical year-on-year growth have been taken into consideration while estimating the market size.

Rising Incidence of Infectious and Chronic Diseases propels Clinical Laboratory Services Market

The global clinical laboratory services market is driven by the rising worldwide demand for better diagnostics for a variety of disease types, in order to guide therapeutic decisions for better healthcare outcomes. In various developing and developed nations, the rising demand for cutting-edge diagnostics for infectious and chronic diseases is bolster the growth in the clinical laboratory services market. These disease have grown in prevalence in numerous developing economies over the past few years. Moreover, the rising incidence of lifestyle-driven diseases in various parts of the world is propelling advances in the global clinical laboratory services market.

In recent years, private laboratories have expanded their footprints, especially in developing countries, which has imparted a marked impetus to the market’s growth. To this end, even governments have increased their spending on laboratory infrastructure.

The global clinical laboratory services market is witnessing new avenues by technological advances in lab testing. These advances notably pertain to the adoption of high-throughput assays. In addition, providers of clinical laboratory services are also developing customized assays to explore new streams of revenues in the market.

