Clinical Laboratory Services Market Research Reports, Industry Size With LabCorp, DaVita Kidney Care, LifeLabs, Unilabs, Quest Diagnostics, Medical Laboratory Services, Fresenius Medical Care, And Other

Global clinical laboratory services market report contains data for historic years 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025. Global Clinical laboratory services accounted to USD XX.XX million in 2017 growing at a CAGR of XX.XX% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025 (Current Year Statistic Will Be Provided in Report).
A clinical laboratory or the medical laboratory is a place where the various tests are performed on the clinical specimens for obtaining the information regarding the diseases. Clinical laboratories majorly focus on the applied science for the research laboratories that are engaged in offering services related to the various tests performed in the labs. Some of the major players operating in global clinical laboratory services market are
- Clinical Laboratory Services, Inc.
- LifeLabs Medical Laboratories
- Amedes Holding GmbH
- Cerba Healthcare
- Mayo Foundation
- Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings
- Quest Diagnostics Incorporated
- Fresenius Medical Care Holdings, Inc.
- DaVita Inc.
- Eurofins Scientific
- NeoGenomics Laboratories, Inc.
Others: UNILABS, SYNLAB International GmbH, Sonic Healthcare, BioReference, Labcompare, Alere, Genomic Health, Myriad Genetics, Inc., Clinical Reference Laboratory, Inc., ACM Global Laboratories among others.
The global clinical laboratory services market is highly fragmented and is based on new product launches and clinical results of products. The major clinical laboratory services industry players have used various strategies such as new product launches, clinical trials, market initiatives, high expense on research and development, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market.
Major Market Drivers and Restraints:
- Rising Demand of Target Diseases
- Improvements in Clinical Diagnostic Methods
- Increasing Need for Early and Precise Disease Diagnosis
- Higher Costs of the Techniques
- Emerging Nations
- Increasing Acceptance of Digital Pathology Platforms
Segmentation:
By test type the global clinical laboratory services market is segmented into
- Medical microbiology
- Clinical chemistry
- Hematology
- Cytology
- Food intolerance test
- Human and tumor genetics
- Drug abuse testing, and other esoteric tests.
Medical microbiology is further sub-segmented into
- Infectious disease testing
- Transplant diagnostic testing, and others
Clinical chemistry is further sub-segmented into
- Routine chemistry testing
- Endocrinology chemistry testing
- Therapeutic drug monitoring (TDM) testing
- Specialized chemistry testing, and others
Hematology is further sub-segmented into
- Routine hematology testing
- Specialized hematology testing
- Coagulation testing
On the basis of service provider the global clinical laboratory services market is segmented into
- Independent laboratories
- Hospital based laboratories
- CROs, and others
On the basis of geography, global clinical laboratory services market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America & South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.
Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others.
North America is expected to dominate the market.
