Clinical Laboratory Services Market Reaching at US$ 146.41 Billion Revenue to 2022 Dominated by Services Like Biochemistry, Microbiology, Histopathology and Genetic Testing

Clinical laboratory services market study broadly dominated by specialty, provider, and region. On basis of specialty, the market is categorized into clinical chemistry, microbiology, hematology, immunology, cytology, genetic, and drugs of abuse testing. Clinical laboratory services market report study based on specialty, provider, and region. The report also studies factors (such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges) affecting the market growth.

Clinical laboratory services market projected to reach USD 146.41 Billion by 2022 from USD 113.44 Billion in 2017, at a CAGR of 5.2%. Rising demand for early & accurate disease diagnosis, growing public-private investments and research funding & grants to develop innovative laboratory testing procedures, and advancements in clinical diagnostic techniques are key factors driving growth of market.

Key Audience of This Market Report is Clinical laboratory testing service providers, Clinical laboratory testing kit manufacturers, Healthcare service providers (such as hospitals and surgical centers), Physicians and pathology laboratory personnel, Diagnostic & clinical testing laboratories, Reference testing laboratories, Laboratory product distributors and suppliers, Health insurance companies/payers, Pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical, and biotechnology companies and Market research and consulting firms.

Report covers Clinical Laboratory Services Market across four major geographies, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, & Rest of the World (RoW). Government initiatives to promote awareness about preventive screening, growing public & private funding for research on development of clinical laboratory tests, & increasing adoption of genome-based laboratory tests are driving market in this region.

Clinical laboratory services market research study involves the extensive usage of secondary sources, directories, and databases (such as, Bloomberg Business, Factiva, and Dun & Bradstreet), in order to identify and collect information useful for this technical, market-oriented, and financial study of the clinical laboratory services market.

Major players in Clinical Laboratory Services Market are Mayo Medical Laboratories (US), Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings (US), Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (US), Spectra Laboratories Inc. (US), DaVita Healthcare Partners (US), Eurofins Scientific (Luxembourg), Unilabs (Switzerland), SYNLAB International (Germany), Bio-Reference Laboratories (US), Sonic Healthcare (UK), Cerba HealthCare (France), and among others.

Research Coverage

It analyzes opportunities and challenges in market for stakeholders and provides details of competitive landscape for market leaders. Furthermore, report analyzes micro markets with respect to their individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to total market. Report forecasts revenue of the market segments with respect to four main regions.

This research report focuses on various levels of analysis—industry trends, market share analysis of top players, and company profiles, which together comprise and discuss the basic views on the competitive landscape, emerging and high-growth segments of the clinical laboratory services market, and high-growth regions and countries and their respective drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.