Clinical Information System Market Trends, Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges, Leading Players, and Forecast Until 2025

Clinical information system (CIS) is a computer aided system that organizes, stores and double checks all the medical information of patient. Clinical information system is designed to provide and improve clinical quality and care for each patient every time. Clinical information system replaces the paper charts such as patient health history, prescriptions, doctor’s notes and dictation and all other information of patient in the form of electronically preserved data. Clinical information system reduces the chance of errors because it is required to enter the accurate information of patient. Clinical information system are used in various forms such as electronic medical records (EMR), computerized physician order entry, laboratory information systems, pharmacy information systems, radiology information systems, and PACS. Apart from this clinical information system helps by computerization of repetitive tasks, providing high accuracy, automated recording of medical equipment’s observations and results. Currently Clinical information system is integrated into ambulatory care records, mobile monitoring solutions, handheld devices for collecting and reviewing data, decision tools and support programs. Clinical information system also facilitates healthcare organizations to participate in Health Information Exchanges (HIEs) to share patient data between health systems.

Clinical Information System Market: Drivers & Restraints

Global clinical information system market is witnessing high growth due to increasing prevalence and incidences of several critical diseases which have increased the burden on clinics and hospitals to diagnose and treat more number of patients with high level of efficiency and accuracy. Major drivers for the global clinical information systems market are technologically advanced and growing number of state of art healthcare facility centers across the globe. Currently demanding CIS such as advanced voice recognition and the ability to record data in structured formats, greater use of mobile devices directly at the point of use as well the use of e-health records that provide a life-time view of a patient’s health history are rapidly increasing the demand for clinical information systems. At the same time, government incentives to adopt greater use of CIS and demand for enhancement of clinical quality and patient safety, improvement of operational performance or decision making are booming the global clinical information system market. However rapidly changing technology, financial limitations due to low awareness levels and high cost involved in installation and maintenance of clinical information systems and requirement of professional training to handle CIS can hamper the market growth over the forecast period.

Clinical Information System Market: Segmentation

The global clinical information systems market is classified on the basis of geography, end use, type, delivery mode and product.

Based on end use, the global clinical information system market is segmented into the following:

Hospital

Outpatient/Outside Hospital

Business Office

Based on type, the global clinical information system market is segmented into the following:

Hardware

Software

Services

Based on delivery mode, the global clinical information system market is segmented into the following:

On-premises

Cloud based

Based on product type, the global clinical information system market is segmented into the following:

Computerized Physician Order Entry (CPOE) system

Laboratory Information System (LIS)

Radiology Information System (RIS)

Pharmacy Information System (PIS)

Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS)

Electronic Medical Records (EMR) System

Clinical Information System Market: Overview

Europe and North America are the important markets for clinical information system. In Europe, mainly Germany, France, Netherlands, Spain and the U.K. are estimated to account for a major share of the Western Europe clinical information system market over the forecast period. The developing countries such as India and China are growing with a higher CAGR compared to other countries of the world. By end use, hospitals and outpatient/outside hospital segments held half the share in the global clinical information system and the trend is forecast to continue through 2025. Based on delivery mode, both on-premises and cloud based services are expected to register a substantial CAGR through the forecast period. Based on product type, electronic medical records system and picture archiving and communication systems are the dominant segments globally among other clinical information product types due to its integration facility that transfers medical observations to a remote viewer.

Clinical Information System Market: Key Players

The global clinical information system market key players are Epic, Infermed, Cerner Corporation, Lifecom, Theradoc, iMDsoft, Allscipts, Eclinicalworks, GE Health care, NEXTGen, GreenWay, athenahealthy, Inc., Practice Fusion, Inc., Mednet, Healthland, Iatric Systems, Inc., Clinicmaster, Quintiles, Accenture, Allegro CTMS, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Surgical Information Systems LLC.