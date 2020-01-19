Clinical Documentation Improvement Market Reaching at US$ 4.5 Billion Revenue by 2023 – Dominated by Medical Billing, Clinical Documentation and Clinical Coding Applications

New Study Report on “Clinical Documentation Improvement Market” Added Now at 2019 – Highlights the By Product, Connectivity, Application, Development, Growth And Segment Forecasts

The report analyzes and aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of the mid-revenue cycle management/clinical documentation improvement market for different segments such as product& service, end user, and region. The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of key players along with their company profiles, product offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.

Prominent players in clinical documentation improvement market are 3M Company (US), Optum (US), Nuance (US), M*Modal (US), nThrive (US), Dolbey Systems (US), Streamline Health (US), Vitalware (US), Chartwise (US), Craneware (US), Epic Systems (US), Cerner (US), eZDI Inc. (US), Iodine Software (US), Flash Code (US), and TruCode (US).

“The healthcare providers segment is projected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period.”

The clinical documentation improvement market is expected to reach USD 4.5 billion by 2023 from USD 3.1 billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 7.9%. Market growth is largely driven by the increasing utilization of mid-RCM solutions to reduce healthcare costs, check the loss of revenue due to medical billing and coding errors, resolve issues raised by the decline in reimbursement rates, manage ever-increasing amounts of unstructured data, and maintain regulatory compliance.

Revenue losses due to medical billing and coding errors, declining reimbursement rates, and the need to reduce the rising healthcare cost are other key factors supporting the growth in the demand for these solutions. The APAC region is projected to grow at the highest rate over the next five years. The improving healthcare infrastructure and the rising healthcare insurance coverage and medical tourism are supporting the growth of the mid-revenue cycle management solutions market in the APAC.

Healthcare providers segment is projected to witness the highest growth during forecast period. Healthcare providers segment is projected to grow at the highest rate over the next five years.

North America accounted for a major share of clinical documentation improvement market. The market is well-established in North America, with the US dominating the market in this region. The healthcare insurance industry in the US, with programs such as Medicare and Medicaid, plays a primary role in the country’s healthcare delivery system. More recently, the demand for advanced computer-assisted coding systems in the country has increased due to the implementation of ICD-10 coding standards.

Growth in the mid-revenue cycle management solutions market for healthcare providers can be attributed to the significant demand for these solutions from healthcare providers for improving data accuracy in clinical documentation, maximizing hospital revenues by minimizing coding errors, and shortening the claims reimbursement cycle.