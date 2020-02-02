Clinical Decision Support System Market Analysis with Key Players, Applications, Trends and Forecasts by 2022

The clinical decision support system market size is expected to cross $1.5 billion by 2022, growing at a CAGR of 21.5% between 2016-2022. The CDSS market is driven by five major factors, including growing demand for advanced healthcare information systems, growing investments by HIT players, growing need for remote patient monitoring services, and increasing support from government organizations.
The massive unexplored CDSS across the globe has created abundant opportunities for the major players to exploit the potential of the CDSS market. Although, there has been significant development in the developed economies of European Union (EU) and the U.S., the clinical decision support system market is still at its nascent form, especially in the developing countries of Asia, Latin America, and Africa. A high growth in numbers of end user including hospitals, and pharmacy has been witnessed in the developing countries of these regions, which provides immense growth opportunities for the CDSS market.
Some of the key companies operating in the CDSS market include Cerner Corporation, RELX Group PLC, Epic Systems Corporation, General Electric Company, McKesson Corporation, Zynx Health Incorporated, International Business Machine Corporation, Siemens AG, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., Meditech and Wolters Kluwer.
GLOBAL CDSS MARKET SEGMENTATION
By Product
- Integrated CDSS Solutions
- Standalone CDSS Solutions
By Application
- Drug Dosing Support
- Clinical Guidelines
- Clinical Reminders
- Drug-Drug Interactions
- Drug Allergy Alerts
- Others
By Model
- Knowledge-based CDSS Solutions
- Non-Knowledge-Based CDSS Solutions
By Mode of Delivery
- On-Premises
- Web-Based
- Cloud-Based
By Component
- Software
- Hardware
- Services
By Healthcare Provider Entity Capacity
- Less than 100 Beds
- 100–199 Beds
- 200–299 Beds
- 300–399 Beds
- 400–499 Beds
- More than 500 Beds
By Region
- North America
- Western Europe
- Central & Eastern Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
