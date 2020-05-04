Clinical Communication and Collaboration Market Plying for Significant Growth During 2018-2028

Clinical communication and collaboration (CC&C) solutions are primarily used for maintaining the coordinate activities among physicians, nurses, clinicians, and other staff involved. The adoption of clinical communication and collaboration is increasing across different healthcare organisations from the past few years. Advancements in healthcare communications technology and the increasing adoption of smartphones are among factors fuelling the clinical communication and collaboration market. The introduction of clinical communication collaboration has enabled healthcare service providers to carry out real time communication and deliver a fast treatment to patients. Moreover, advancements in Internet speed and the increasing adoption of smartphones are also boosting clinical communication and collaboration market as these factors have boosted the adoption of clinical communication and collaboration by healthcare providers.

Clinical communication and collaboration software have rapid adoption rate in the emerging economies as this software is helping to reduce the total time required in the communication. End users of clinical communication and collaboration solutions are primarily focused on improvising care quality, care transitions, clinical workflows, and patient experience. The clinical communication and collaboration market is driven by various factors such as availability of different content types as an options for the physicians, doctors, nurses, and others which is ultimately resulting into improved flexibility in communications.

The adoption of video content type is expected to increase at the CAGR of 17.1% over forecast period due to availability of high speed internet connections resulting into easy connectivity and visualisation of the clinical data. The increasing government regulations to such as ‘Affordable Care Act’ is also fuelling the growth of clinical communication and collaboration market over forecast period as these acts are primarily aimed at delivering an improved patient care and Support innovative medical care delivery methods designed to lower the costs of health care, generally. In addition to this, with increasing digitalization in the healthcare industry, hospitals have started to support the BYOD – Bring Your Own Device – trend. Along with BYOD, there are other modes too, such as shared device, or a mix of both, BYOD and shared device. This is one of the prime trend responsible for growth of market as the suppliers of clinical communication and collaboration solutions are offering rugged, multifunctional smartphones, wearables, and badges to patients so that by using these devices, real time monitoring is easily carried out by doctors, nurses, and other hospital staff.

Revenue generated by the global clinical communication and collaboration market is estimated to exhibit a double-digit CAGR, and hence, reach US$ 1.2 Bn by 2028. On the basis of content type, the clinical communication and collaboration market is segmented text, video, and voice. The revenue contribution from the clinical communication and collaboration’s video segment is expected to expand at a CAGR of 17.1% during the forecast period due to the increasing internet penetration resulting into easy video consultation processes for doctors, nurses, physicians, and others.

On the basis of end users, the clinical communication and collaboration market is segmented into clinical labs, hospitals, and end users. Among the clinical communication and collaboration end-users segment, hospitals have a major market share due to an increase in interest for clinical communication and collaboration among physicians and nurses to maintain an efficient communication and collaboration in the healthcare service delivery to the patients.

On the basis of component, the global clinical communication and collaboration market is segmented into software and services. The revenue contribution from the clinical communication and collaboration software segment is expected to expand at a CAGR of 14.6% during the forecast period due to increasing demand from hospitals and clinical labs in developing countries for improving the patient treatment delivery process.

On the basis of region, the global clinical communication and collaboration market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, SEA & other APAC, China, Japan and MEA. The revenue contribution from the North America clinical communication and collaboration segment is expected to expand at a CAGR of 16.0% during the forecast period due to the highest adoption rate for advanced technologies from the healthcare organisations resulting into increasing demand for clinical communication and collaboration software.

Some popular vendors contributing towards the clinical communication and collaboration market are