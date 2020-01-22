Cling Film Market Trends and Opportunities (2019)- Manufacturers, Growth, Analysis, Outlook & Forecast 2024

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Global Cling Film Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” to its huge collection of research reports.

Cling film is a thin plastic film typically used as a wrap for sealing food to keep them fresh over a longer period of time. Cling film, typically sold on rolls in boxes with a cutting edge, clings to smooth surfaces and can thus remain tight over the opening of a container without adhesive or other devices.

Scope of the Report:

Cling Film are typically consisting of a thin plastic film used as a wrap for sealing food to keep them fresh over a longer period of time. The most common cling film are PE and PVC.

According to plastic type, it can be classified as PE cling film, PVC cling film, PVDC Cling Film and so on.

PVC cling film are the most commonly one in the cling film market. In 2017, 63.6% cling film are PVC cling film. However, PE cling film type also has attracted market due to its distinctive characteristics.

Global production of cling film increased from 228 in 2013 to 239 in 2017. Production of cling film mainly distributes in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific. The total three regions contribute 92% output globally.

The raw material used to make cling film are PE, PVC, PVDC and PMP. The price will vary according to the proportion of fiber and matrix.

We tend to believe this industry is a promising industry. However, impacted by the increasing demand and technology restriction, it is estimated that the cling film industry will face more uncertainties. Market participants estimate that global market of cling film will be worthy of 267 K MT in 2023, with the CAGR of 2.3% during the period of 2017 to 2023.

The worldwide market for Cling Film is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.1% over the next five years, will reach 1000 million US$ in 2024, from 890 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Cling Film in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

