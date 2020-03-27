Climate-Smart Agriculture Market 2019 Drivers, Industry-Specific Challenges, Risks, Sales Volume, Value, Recent Development

In 2018, the global Climate-Smart Agriculture market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Climate-Smart Agriculture status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Climate-Smart Agriculture development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Deere & Company (U.S.)

Trimble, Inc. (U.S.)

Raven Industries, Inc. (U.S.)

AgJunction, Inc. (U.S.)

AGCO Corporation (U.S.)

The Climate Corporation (U.S.)

AG Leader Technology (U.S.)

Precision Planting, Inc. (U.S.)

SST Development Group, Inc. (U.S.)

Topcon Positioning Systems, Inc. (U.S.)

Semiosbio Technologies, Inc. (Canada)

DeLaval Corporation (Sweden)

GEA Group AG (Germany)

BouMatic, LLC. (U.S.)

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Precision Farming

Livestock Monitoring

Fish Farming

Smart Greenhouse

Market segment by Application, split into

Precision Farming

Livestock Monitoring

Smart Greenhouse

Aquaculture

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Climate-Smart Agriculture status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Climate-Smart Agriculture development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Climate-Smart Agriculture are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2025

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2018 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.