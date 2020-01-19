Client Solid-State Drive (SSD) Market to 2024 is projected to showcase significant growth by Top Key Players – Samsung, Kingston, Lite-On, Toshiba, ADATA, Apacer, Cactus Technologies, HGST, IBM

Client Solid-State Drive (SSD) Market report offers a comprehensive valuation of the marketplace. It does so via in-depth comprehensions, grateful market growth by pursuing past developments, and studying the present situation and future forecasts based on progressive and likely areas. Each research report supports as a depository of analysis and data for each and every side of the industry, including but not limited to: Regional markets, types, applications, technology developments and the competitive landscape.

The Client Solid-State Drive (SSD) Market report profiles the following companies, which includes: – Samsung, Kingston, Lite-On, Toshiba, ADATA, Apacer, Cactus Technologies, HGST, IBM

Report Description:-

An SSD is a solid-state disk or an electronic disk that is used for data storage and is built out of semiconductors. It uses the same I/O interface design as HDDs and stores data in solid state memory. They are made of silicon microchips and stores data electronically. These devices use dynamic random-access memory (DRAM) or negative-AND (NAND)-based flash memory to store data. The lack of moving parts reduces the risk of mechanical failures of SSDs allowing data transfer at higher speeds. In addition, they are suited for harsh environments, extreme shock, high altitude, and consume less power.

This report focuses on the Client Solid-State Drive (SSD) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is enhanced performance and durability. As SSDs have no moving parts, data are safe even if the system is shaken while it is operating. HDDs park their write/read heads when the system is turned off, but they keep moving at a very fast speed when they are in operation. This makes them more susceptible to damage, thus making it less durable.

Market Segment by Type, covers

MLC NAND

TLC NAND

3D NAND



Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Data Centers

Desktop PCs

Notebooks/Tablets

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Table of Content:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.5 Market by Application

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Client Solid-State Drive (SSD)- Market Size

2.2 Client Solid-State Drive (SSD)- Growth Trends by Regions

2.3 Industry Trends

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Client Solid-State Drive (SSD)- Market Size by Manufacturers

3.2 Client Solid-State Drive (SSD)- Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Client Solid-State Drive (SSD)- Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Client Solid-State Drive (SSD)- Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Product

4.1 Global Client Solid-State Drive (SSD)- Sales by Product

4.2 Global Client Solid-State Drive (SSD)- Revenue by Product

4.3 Client Solid-State Drive (SSD)- Price by Product

5 Breakdown Data by End User

5.1 Overview

5.2 Global Client Solid-State Drive (SSD)- Breakdown Data by End User

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Client Solid-State Drive (SSD) market.

Chapter 1, to describe Client Solid-State Drive (SSD) Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Client Solid-State Drive (SSD), with sales, revenue, and price of Client Solid-State Drive (SSD), in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Client Solid-State Drive (SSD), for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Client Solid-State Drive (SSD) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Client Solid-State Drive (SSD) sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

