Cleanroom Technology Market : Segmentation, Opportunities, Trends & Future Scope to 2023

Cleanroom is an enclosed area or space which has controlled environment in terms of airborne particulates, microbes, contaminants of dust, pollutants, and chemical vapors. Cleanroom also provide regulation of environment in terms of temperature, humidity and pressure. Cleanroom are used in many industries such as pharmaceutical, biotechnology and hardware etc. Cleanroom technology market is expected to grow due to the factors such as rising regulatory framework, growing pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry and demand for quality products.

Cleanroom technology market can be categorized on the basis of

Equipments Laminar air flow/hoods Cleanroom air showers Fume hoods Dessicator cabinets HEPA filters Gloveboxes and isolators Environmental monitoring system Cleanroom filters Particle counters Softwall cleanrooms Cleanroom pass through systems



Consumables Bouffant caps Beard covers Shoe covers/boot covers Face masks Wipes Gloves Cuff sealers Swabs



Apparels Suits Tyvek garments Nomex suits Cart covers Shoes Chemical suits Polypropylene garments Aprons Blankets



End users Pharmaceutical Industry Biotechnology Industry Hardware industry Medical Devices Manufacturers Hospitals Electronic industry Optical industry Plastic industry Food industry Other



The cleanroom technology market has been witnessing an increasing and continuous growth.

Many factors are responsible for the growth of cleanroom technology market such as increasing healthcare industry, stringent healthcare regulation, demand for quality product, rise in healthcare spending, increased demand for sterilized pharmaceutical product, growing prevalence of contagious and infectious diseases . However, huge financial inputs required for the establishment of cleanroom and constant pressure on healthcare providers to reduce costs are some of the factors that are restricting the growth of this market.

