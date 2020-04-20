Cleanroom Technology Market : Opportunities and Forecasts, 2014 – 2020

Based on geography, North America is the largest segment of the global cleanroom technology market. The North America cleanroom technology market was estimated to be USD 1,209.3 million in 2014 and is expected to reach USD 1,580.8 million by 2020, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2014 to 2020. On the basis of product type, cleanroom equipment is the largest segment in the overall cleanroom technology market. On the basis of the application, the pharmaceutical segment dominates the global cleanroom technology market. On the basis of construction, the cleanroom technology market has been classified into standard/drywall cleanrooms, hardwall cleanrooms, softwall cleanrooms and terminal boxes/ pass-through cabinets; of which standard/drywall cleanrooms are the largest segments.

Cleanroom refers to a room in which concentration of air borne particulate matter (such as dust, hair, bacteria, and fungus) is controlled. A cleanroom is constructed in a manner to minimize the generation, introduction and retention of particles inside the room; this is done by maintaining suitable temperature, pressure and humidity conditions. Globally, the cleanroom technology market is witnessing significant growth due to increasing demand for certified products, sterilized pharmaceutical products, and its wide applications in the manufacture of aseptic implants and medical equipment.

Request For Sample Report-https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/3143

In addition, rising regulatory concerns regarding the packaging, manufacturing, and processing of better quality products, and the safety of people associated with such work are driving the cleanroom technology market. However, factors such as lack of experienced professionals and high cost associated with the setting up and maintenance of cleanrooms are restraining the growth of the global market for cleanroom technology. The global cleanroom technology market was estimated to be USD 3,156.0 million in 2014. It is likely to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2014 to 2020, and reach a value of USD 4,290.1 million by 2020.

Request For TOC-https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/methodology/3143

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, E.l. Du Pont De Nemours And Company and Illinois Tool Works, Inc. are the leading players in the global market for cleanroom technology. Some of the other major players include Royal Imtech N.V., M+W Group, Azbil Corporation, Clean Air Products, Inc. and Alpiq Group.