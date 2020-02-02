Cleanroom Consumables Market Set to Record Exponential Growth by 2026

Transparency Market Research (TMR) has published a new report titled, “Cleanroom Consumables Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018–2026”. According to the report, the global cleanroom consumables market was valued at US$ 9,000 Mn in 2017 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5% from 2018 to 2026. Advent of nanotechnology and increase in demand for modular cleanroom systems are anticipated to boost the growth of the global market from 2018 to 2026.

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the global cleanroom consumables market in the next few years, owing to growth of the pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and medical device industries, and high awareness about contamination among end-users. Major companies enter into distribution agreements to expand their footprint across the world. Technological advancements and mergers & acquisitions are likely to propel the global market during the forecast period. For example, in February 2017, Ansell acquired Nitritex Limited, a U.K.-based company, which offers clean room and life science consumables. The company distributes its products in over 60 countries. Post the acquisition of Nitritex, Ansell owned Nitritex’s flagship products BioClean and Omega.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global cleanroom consumables market. Based on product, the global market has been classified into cleanroom apparels, cleaning products, cleanroom stationery, wipers, gloves, and adhesive mats. The cleanroom apparels segment is projected to capture the largest market share during the forecast period. Industries such as food and beverage, food processing, pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical devices are likely to utilize large volume of cleanroom apparels due to requirement of safety and hygiene. The wipers segment is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, as these are more convenient and ergonomic.

The cleanroom apparels segment has been divided into coveralls, frocks, boot covers, shoe covers, bouffants, sleeves, pants, face masks, and hoods. Generally, coveralls (also called jump suits) are used in medical device and biotechnology cleanrooms for complete body protection and minimum contamination. However, frocks and pants are also used depending on the manufacturing process and class of cleanroom.

The cleaning products segment has been categorized into cleanroom mops, buckets, wringers, and squeegees; validation swabs, and cleaning chemicals. The cleanroom stationery segment has been classified into papers, notebooks and adhesive pads, binders and clipboards, and labels. The wipers segment has been bifurcated into dry and wet.

Based on application, the global cleanroom consumables market has been divided into electronics, pharmaceutical and biotechnology, aerospace and defense, academics and automotive, medical devices, and others. The academics and automotive segment is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Cleanroom processing is employed in the automotive industry to manufacture and deliver safe and effective components due to high demand in automobile assembly lines.

In terms of revenue, Asia Pacific dominated the global cleanroom consumables market in 2017, owing to growth of the food & beverage, food processing, pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. Rise in prevalence of contagious diseases and prominence of the domestic players are projected to drive the market in Asia Pacific in the near future.

The report also provides profiles of leading players operating in the global cleanroom consumables market. Berkshire Corporation, KM, and KCWW are the major players in the market, offering products with proprietary technologies. Other players include Cantel Medical, Contec, Inc., DuPont, Micronclean, Ansell, Texwipe, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., and Valutek. In June 2018, DuPont introduced Tychem gloves for chemical exposure protection. Contec, Inc. introduced VertiKlean MAX range compact bucket system for cleaning and disinfecting in critical environments. DuPont entered into a partnership with Formosa Tafetta Company, a Taiwan-based new heated clothing company, in January 2018.