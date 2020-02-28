Cleaning Robot Market worth US $ 4.34 Billion by 2023

Cleaning Robot Market Size 2018 Worldwide with Market Trends, Industry Channel, Direct and Industry Forecasts report added on ReportsnReports.com. The Cleaning Robot Market is expected to grow from USD 2.09 billion in 2018 to USD 4.34 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 16.21% between 2018 and 2023. Main player are iRobot (US), Neato Robotics (US), LG Electronics (South Korea), Samsung Electronics (South Korea), Ecovacs Robotics (China), Dyson (UK), Intellibot Robotics (US), Alfred Kärcher (Germany), ILIFE (China), bObsweep (Canada), Bissell Homecare (US), Miele (Germany), Cyberdyne (Japan), Vorwerk (Germany), and Monoprice (US).

The growth of Cleaning Robot market is mainly driven by factors such as penetration of automation in household appliances, rise in labor cost, and increasing safety concern. Cleaning robot is ideal for residential, commercial, industrial, and healthcare applications requiring automated cleaning. In the residential and commercial applications, cleaning robot is used for cleaning floors, lawns, pools, and windows. However, the high cost of cleaning robots poses a restraint for the growth of the market.

“Residential application is expected to hold a significant share of the cleaning robot market by 2023”

The residential sector accounts for a share of more than 90% of the cleaning robot market. Various benefits provided by the cleaning robot have led to the increased adoption of cleaning robots for the residential application. Cleaning robots in the residential application are utilized to perform tasks such as mopping and cleaning. In certain countries, employing domestic workers becomes too expensive. In such cases, cleaning robots can easily undertake the task of cleaning.

“Market in APAC is likely to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period”

The cleaning robot market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. APAC is the fastest-growing market for cleaning robots. Rise in disposable income among consumers in APAC has led to the adoption of cleaning robots. The increasing adoption of cleaning robots and the influx of global players, along with the emergence of native players, are helping the market to grow. As a result, APAC holds a significant share of the overall cleaning robot market.

Breakdown of the profiles of primary participants:

By Company: Tier 1 =45 %, Tier 2 =35%, and Tier 3 =20%

Tier 1 =45 %, Tier 2 =35%, and Tier 3 =20% By Designation: C-Level Executives =50%, Manager Level=30%, and Others=20%

C-Level Executives =50%, Manager Level=30%, and Others=20% By Region: North America =43%, Europe =29%, APAC =21%, and RoW= 7%

