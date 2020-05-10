Clean Label Sweeteners Market size by Industry Insight Analysis, Segments, Top Key Players, Drivers and Trends to 2028

Health is a major concern for consumers when it comes to choosing the right food products. Increase in awareness about the adverse effects on health caused by the chemicals used in various food and beverage ingredients has resulted in the increasing preference for food and beverages that contain natural and clean label ingredients.

Clean label products are gaining popularity these days, especially among health-conscious consumers. Clean label products are food and beverage products that contain natural, familiar and simple ingredients instead of artificial or synthetic ingredients. The demand for sweetening agents is on the rise, especially from the beverage industries. The growing incidence of health hazards, such as diabetes, is making people health-conscious, owing to which there is an increase in the preference for natural alternatives such as clean label sweeteners. Clean label sweeteners are gaining popularity these days as healthier alternatives for artificial sweeteners. Clean label sweeteners are used in a variety of products across various industries in the food and beverage sector.

Growing Demand for Clean Label Sweeteners Owing to an Increase in Health-Conscious Population

The increasing demand for healthier food products and ingredients is boosting the demand for clean label products. The rising awareness among people about the health hazards resulting from the usage of artificial sweeteners is one of the primary factors driving the clean label sweetener market. The rising demand from people for the removal of alien-sounding ingredients from food and beverages is fuelling the growth of the clean label sweetener market. Thus, the manufacturers of various food and beverage products opt for using clean label sweeteners in various products. Clean label sweeteners are popular in various bakery and confectionary products such as cakes, pastries, ice creams, etc. The demand for clean label sweeteners from the beverage industry is on the rise. The increasing usage of clean label sweeteners in fruit juices add value to these products. The usage of clean label sweeteners in ready-to-cook and various culinary products is gaining popularity owing to the rising health concerns among people. Thus, with the increasing demand for natural sweeteners, the global clean label sweetener market is expected to witness growth in terms of value as well as volume over the forecast period.

Global Clean Label Sweeteners: Market Segmentation

On the basis of product, the global clean label sweetener market has been segmented as-

Agave

Muscovado

Honey

Cane Sugar

Brown Sugar

Demerara

Turbinado

On the basis of form, the global clean label sweetener market has been segmented as-

Liquid

Powder

Granules

On the basis of application, the global clean label sweetener market has been segmented as-

Bakery & Confectionaries

Beverages

Dairy Products

Ready to cook food products

Snacks

Breakfast Cereals

Others Sauces and Soups Dressing Spreads and Dips



Global Clean Label Sweetener Market: Key Players

The global clean label sweetener market is growing at good pace. Some of the key players in the clean label sweetener market include Ingredion Incorporated, Tate & Lyle, Kerry Inc., Sweet Additions, Cargill, Flavorchem Inc. and Dawn food products. An increasing number of companies are taking interest in investing in clean label sweetener products due to their increasing demand and popularity.

Opportunities for Market Players

The global clean label sweetener market is emerging, due to which there are several growth opportunities for players in the clean label sweetener market. The increasing trend of using clean label products itself has resulted in the demand for clean label sweeteners. Increase in the number of health concerns among people has increased the demand for low to no-calorie clean label sweeteners.

Global Clean Label Sweetener Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of region, the global clean label sweetener market can be segmented as North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia, Oceania and the Middle East & Africa. North America is a prominent market for clean label sweeteners due to the presence of a large health-conscious population. East Asia is expected to exhibit robust growth in the clean label sweetener market over the forecast period.