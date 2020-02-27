Clean Label Flavors Market Poised for Steady Growth in the Future

Clean Label Flavors: Market outlook

Clean label flavors are the flavors that are used in the food and beverages industry that do not contain any chemicals, preservatives or anything that is artificial thus the name clean label flavors. The flavors that are available in the market are mostly full of chemicals and added preservatives that can be harmful to the person consuming it if consumed for a continuous duration. So, the clean label flavors are being opted by most people that do not contain any added flavors and are certified with all necessary requirements. These clean label flavors are usually bought by various food and beverages industries. The added flavors are usually listed on their product labels, and thus the expectation of clean label flavors. This expectation of clean label flavors is due to the demand of these food products being less processed food and more natural. More than half of the American population seeks for natural, less processed food and beverages. And this is possible if the clean label flavors instead of the artificial flavors are added to the food products and beverages.

The clean label flavors are mostly extracted from the natural sources such as dairy products, various vegetables and fruits and also from meat. The preservatives are not added and a natural alternative is being used by the companies for preserving the flavors. The source for the manufacturing of the clean label flavors depends on the industry or product they are to be used in.

Clean Label Flavors – A demand rather than a trend

The demand for clean label flavors is increasing by the industries as well as by the people using them. It started off as a trend but more and more companies are demanding for the flavors to be clean label flavors. And due to this demand, the manufacturers of the flavors are going for more clean label flavors that are natural and chemical-free.

More than half of the people in China do check for additives and preservatives in their food and beverage labels according to the surveys. This has thus made the requirement of clean label flavors a demand by the food and beverages manufacturer. The requirement of the clean label flavors that have all the required certificates are more of a demand in developed countries such as the U.S., China, Europe. This demand of the clean label flavors is thus becoming an industry standard.

Clean Label Flavors: Segmentation

The global clean label flavors market has been segmented on the basis of Nature, Form, Source and End use.

On the basis of nature, the global clean label flavors market has been segmented as-

Natural

Organic

On the basis of form, the global clean label flavors market has been segmented as-

Powder

Paste

Liquid

On the basis of source, the global clean label flavors market has been segmented as-

Dairy

Vegetables

Fruits

Animals

On the basis of end use, the global clean label flavors market has been segmented as-

Food and beverages

Dairy

Yoghurts

Ice-cream

Smoothies

Flavored milk

Cheese

Confectionery

Baking

Cereal based products

Functional food

Nutraceuticals

Clean Label Flavors: Key Players

Some of the leading players of global clean label flavors market include Firmench SA, Griffith Foods, Inc., Blue Pacific Flavors, Inc., Kerry Inc., Sensient Natural Ingredients, LLC, Synergy Flavors, Inc., Calaf Nuances S.L., Carolina Ingredients, LLC, Integrative Flavors, Inc., Monin, Inc.