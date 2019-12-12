Citrus Pectin Market to Witness Robust Expansion by 2024

LP INFORMATION offers a latest published report on Citrus Pectin Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report.

Citrus pectin is a polysaccharide naturally found in the cell walls of the peels of citrus fruits. Citrus pectin has unique properties to stabilize water transportation, thereby it is used as a texturizing and gelling agent in a variety of food products.

The global Citrus Pectin average cost is influenced by the global trend. The average cost will be in increasing trend if the price of raw materials rises. The global Citrus Pectin market is valued at 982 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 1489 million USD by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.12% between 2018 and 2025.

According to this study, over the next five years the Citrus Pectin market will register a 6.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 1304 million by 2024, from US$ 1019.4 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Citrus Pectin business, shared in Chapter 3.

Europe is the largest region of Citrus Pectin in the world in the past few years and it will keep increasing in the next few years. Europe market took up about 40% the global market in 2018, while Asia-Pacific and North America were about 22%, 25%.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Citrus Pectin market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Citrus Pectin value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

CP Kelco

Pomona’s Universal Pectin

DowDuPont (Danisco)

Herbstreith & Fox

Andre Group

Cargill

Ceamsa

Silvateam

Anhui Jinfeng Pectin

Naturex

Anhui Yuning Bio-Technology

Market Segment by Type, covers

High methoxyl pectin (DM >50)

Low methoxyl pectin (DM <50)

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Cosmetics and Personal Care

