Citrulline Malate Market : Industry Trends and Developments 2019 – 2029

Citrulline Malate Market Outlook: Citrulline malate is a compound that is manufactured by using citrulline and malate. Citrulline malate has been used in Europe for around the past 20 years for the treatment of dementia, muscle weakness, and fatigue. Citrulline malate is used as a dietary supplement as it increases the energy production, i.e. ATP generation and aerobic capacity of the body, and also aids in the removal of metabolic toxins such as ammonia and lactic acid. Citrulline malate helps in reducing muscle soreness and fatigue maintains healthy blood pressure and increases exercise capacity. Citrulline malate is used in various industries such as food, dietary supplement, nutraceutical, etc.

Increase in Health-awareness is Anticipated to Boost the Sales of Citrulline Malate: Health and fitness trends are increasing all across the globe. The major reason for the increase in health and fitness trends is the increase in consumer awareness, and thus, the consumers are switching towards the consumption of dietary supplements. The consumers prefer the use of dietary supplements as they are easy to consume, fulfill the nutritional requirement and provide health benefits. More than 70% of the United States adults consume dietary supplements. The youth population is one of the major drivers for the growth of the dietary supplement industry. Thus, the demand for dietary supplements is anticipated to have a positive impact on citrulline malate market. Citrulline malate enhances the production of nitric oxide which further helps in regulating blood flow, glucose uptake, oxygen delivery, and muscle growth. Citrulline malate increases ATP production and also aids in phosphocreatine recovery. Thus, the several benefits offered by citrulline malate are estimated to boost its demand. The consumer inclination towards vegan dietary supplements is increasing. Consumers are becoming more conscious about the products they consume, and their effect on the health, and thus, are preferring the consumption of plant-based dietary supplements to satisfy the requirement of nutrition. Thus, the demand for vegan dietary supplements is anticipated to have a positive impact on thecitrulline malate market.

The major restraint for citrulline malate market is the presence of a large number of dietary supplements in the market. The most popular dietary supplements are vitamin D, multivitamins, vitamin B complex, calcium, etc. There are several dietary supplements in the market that are used to improve bone health, boosts the immune system, improve heart health, etc. The companies are trying to develop innovative dietary supplements according to the consumer requirements by offering new flavors, producing plant-based supplements, etc. As there are a variety of dietary supplements available in the market it becomes difficult to predict the consumer preference for the dietary supplement. The consumer preference for a dietary supplement depends on the many factors such as the health benefit provided by the dietary supplement, price, source, flavours, etc. Therefore, the presence of several dietary supplements is expected to hamper the citrulline malate market.

Citrulline Malate Market Segmentation: The citrulline malate market can be segmented on the basis of product form, grade, end-use, and sales channel: On the basis of the Product form, the citrulline malate market can be segmented as: Powder, Capsule. On the basis of the grade, the citrulline malate market can be segmented as: Food Grade, Pharmaceutical Grade,Others. On the basis of end-use, the citrulline malate market can be segmented as:Food and Beverage Industry,Dietary Supplement Industry,Nutraceutical Industry,Others (e.g. Pharmaceutical Industry, etc.). On the basis of the sales channel, the citrulline malate market can be segmented as:Direct Sales/B2B, Indirect Sales/B2C, Hypermarkets/Supermarket, Convenience Stores, Specialty Stores, Online Retailers.

Citrulline Malate Market: Regional Analysis: The high youth population, increase in health-awareness, change in lifestyle, and increase in the disposable income are some of the drivers for the increase in the demand for dietary supplements in the Asia Pacific region. Therefore, the growth of the dietary supplement industry is further anticipated to boosts the sales of citrulline malate in the Asia Pacific region.

Citrulline Malate Market: Key Participants: Some of the market participants in the Citrulline Malate market are: Creative Compounds Essentials, Swanson Health Products, Adeesh Agrofoods, Bright Lifecare Pvt. Ltd., True Nutrition, Advance Nutratech,Inlife Pharma Pvt. Ltd.

