Citronell Oxy-Acetaldehyde: compounds that possess pleasant odor; Global Industry Analysis | 2024

Fragrance substance such as Citronell Oxy-Acetaldehyde are compounds that possess pleasant odor. Citronell oxy-acetaldehyde emits and diffuses fragrant odor, a volatile liquid distilled from flowers or prepared synthetically. Perfumes are composed of a mixture of several fragrance substances, e.g. mixtures of essential oils or aroma compounds, fixatives, and solvents. In fact, a perfume may be composed of 10 to more than 300 basic components. Citronell oxy-acetaldehyde is a valuable ingredient, which possesses a powerful, moderately diffusive, green, rosy, sweet Lily-Muguet-like odor. Citronell oxy-acetaldehyde is an aldehydic material that possesses alicyclic terpenoid-like structure and is a material used in perfumes and aromatic composition. Citronell oxy-acetaldehyde compound is an area of interest in the fragrance industry, as it is high odor impact fragrance material that can provide superior performance at lower concentrations. Thus, it helps save costs and has lower environmental impact.

Citronell oxy-acetaldehyde is said to possess a fresh citrus odor with slight grassy green sense. This compound has been surprisingly found to have a strong and pleasant odor, and is suitable for usage as a perfume ingredient, particularly in Muguet accords/ fragrances. Citronell oxy-acetaldehyde is widely used in the fragrance industry to impart, strengthen, or improve the odor of a wide variety of products. It is also employed as a fragrance composition to enhance the overall odor of perfume. This compound has certain fragrance characteristics and is extensively used in various household products such as fabric washing powders, washing liquids, fabric softeners, and other fabric care products; detergents & household cleaning, scouring & disinfection products; air fresheners, room sprays and pomanders; soaps, bath & shower gels, shampoos, hair conditioners, and other personal cleansing products; cosmetics such as creams, ointments, toilet waters, pre-shave, aftershave, skin and other lotions, talcum powders, body deodorants and antiperspirants, etc.

Citronell oxy-acetaldehyde is widely used in variety of applications such as personal care & perfumes, household products, food, tablets, and other consumer durables. In terms of application, personal care and perfume was the dominant segment, accounting for more than half of the market share in 2015. Citronell oxy-acetaldehyde is also used as an aromatic chemical. Aroma chemicals are compounds that consist of smell and odor. Any chemical compound is said to have odor or smell only if it is sufficiently volatile to reach the olfactory system in the upper part of the nose. Citronell oxy-acetaldehyde is used as an aroma chemical in wine, food, species, fragrance oils, perfumes, and essential oils. Citronell oxy-acetaldehyde plays a significant role in the manufacture of flavorants that are used in the food service industry to improve flavor.

Expansion of the aroma chemicals market in emerging economies in Asia Pacific and Latin America is one of the key factors boosting the Citronell Oxy-Acetaldehyde market. Asia Pacific is driving the demand for Citronell Oxy-Acetaldehyde owing to the rising local demand for flavors and fragrances from countries such as China and India. Latin America is also expected to be the major market for Citronell Oxy-Acetaldehyde in the near future. Increase in demand for foods, cosmetics, personal care products, and household care products is expected to be one of the primary factors augmenting the demand for Citronell Oxy-Acetaldehyde.

Key players operating in the Citronell Oxy-Acetaldehyde market include LLUCH ESSENCE S.A.S, Flower Synth, J. K. Fragrances, Veera Fragrances Pvt. Ltd., and Silverline Chemicals Ltd.