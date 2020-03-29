Citric Acid Market– EluOecolo & Sitodi, AURIMEX AG, Matco nv, Foodchem International Corporation

The Global Citric Acid report delivered to you is the most relevant, exclusive, reasonable and admirable market research report depending upon your business needs. These strategies mainly include new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others that boost their footprints in this market. This market report gives an edge to compete and to outdo the competition. Global Citric Acid market report also evaluates the growth rate and the market value based on market dynamics and growth inducing factors. This Global Citric Acid market research report assist businesses with the intelligent decision making and better manage marketing of goods which ultimately leads to growth in the business.

Global Citric Acid Market is growing significantly, due to the rising applications of it in a number of industries. Due to its cost effective nature, the market is set to witness a CAGR of 5% in the forecast period of 2018-2025, rising from its initial estimated value of USD 2.9 billion in 2017 to an estimated value of USD 4.3 billion by 2025.

Market Definition: Global Citric Acid Market

Citric Acid is an organic acid that occurs naturally in citrus fruits, as well as being manufactured on a global scale. Its widespread applications across a different number of industries make it one of the largest numbers of acid to be manufactured every year globally.

The market is witnessing high market growth due to the application of citric acid as cleanser, due to the reduced use of phosphate as a cleanser. Europe had the largest market share in 2017, followed by North America.

Segmentation:

The global market for Citric Acid by the following sub-categories is presented

By Function

Acidulant

Preservative

Anti-Oxidant

Binding Agent

Others

By Form

Liquid

Powder

By Application

Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Others

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Market Drivers:

Wide range of applications of citric acid is significantly driving the market growth of the industry

Due to its capacity to enhance flavors and increase the overall shelf life by working as an inhibitor for microorganisms, the market is expected to witness a significant rise in its uses and increase the market growth

Market Restraint:

Inappropriate amount of citric acid consumption causes a number of side effects, regulating the amount of citric acid consumption is proving to be a roadblock in Citric Acid Market growth

The inclusion of citric acid in a number of infant supplements, makes the regulatory authorities very stringent on their policies about the amount of citric acid involved, therefore this proves to be a major restraint in the market growth

Competitive Analysis:

The Global Citric Acid Market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Citric Acid Market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

In December 2017, Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG, announced that it will construct a new citric acid plant in Austria

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the key competitors currently working in the Citric Acid Market are Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill Incorporated, Tate & Lyle, Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG, COFCO, W. Ulrich GmbH, Atlantic Chemicals Trading GmbH, Jebsen & Jessen (SEA), CLEAN srl, AGREMA Poland Sp. z o.o., Itoil OÜ, EluOecolo & Sitodi, AURIMEX AG, Matco nv, Foodchem International Corporation, Chemequal, HUANGSHI XINGHUA BIOCHEMICAL CO. LTD., RZBC GROUP, Weifang Ensign Industry Co. Ltd., S.A. Citrique Belge N.V., Delek Group, Pfizer Inc., Kenko Corporation, Metagenics Inc., MP Biomedicals LLC., and DuPont Nutrition & Health.

Key Insights:

Competitive analysis of key competitors involved in the market

Complete analysis of Market Segmentation and which segments are set to flourish in the forecast period of 2018 to 2025

Market Drivers and Restraints analysis along with the analysis of the market structure

