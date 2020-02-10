Cissus Quadrangularis Market : Latest Trends, Demand and Analysis 2019 – 2029

Cissus quadrangularis, also known as hadjod is a traditional medicine that is used to improve bone and joint health. Cissus quadrangularis is a perennial plant which belongs to the grape family. Cissus quadrangularis was traditionally used for treating feminine disorders or for the treatment of bones. Cissus quadrangularis is used as a dietary supplement as it provides health benefits such as improves bone and cartilage health, supports weight loss, boosts immunity, supports wound healing, etc.

Increase in Occurrence of Osteoporosis and Diabetes Boosts the Demand for Cissus Quadrangularis.

The increase in the occurrence of bone diseases is anticipated to increase the demand for Cissus Quadrangularis. Osteoporosis is a common bone disease which is affecting millions of people all across the globe. Cissus quadrangularis has been used for a very long period for the treatment of osteoporosis, osteoarthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis. Cissus quadrangualris enhances the healing of fractured bones improves cartilage regeneration and provides several other advantages that help to improve bone health. Cissus quadrangularis. Thus, the increase in the prevalence of bone diseases is estimated to boost the sales of Cissus Quadrangularis.

The rise in the occurrence of obesity and diabetes is anticipated to serve as one of the major drivers for the increase in the demand of Cissus Quadrangularis. The worldwide prevalence of obesity and diabetes is increasing at a very high rate. In 2016, around 13% of the global adult population was obese. The obesity and overweight further increase the risk of cardiovascular diseases and musculoskeletal disorders. As the consumers are getting knowledge about the diseases and their further consequences, they are trying to take early measures to avoid the diseases. The consumer inclination towards the use of dietary supplements is increasing all across the world. Therefore, the increase in the sales of dietary supplements is expected to have a positive impact on the Cissus Quadrangularis market.

According to the World Health Organization, cardiovascular diseases are the number one cause of death. In 2016, approximately 17.9 million people died due to cardiovascular diseases. The rise in the prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and the increase in awareness has brought about a change in the lifestyle and eating habits. The consumers prefer the use of dietary supplements to fulfill the nutritional needs and to maintain a healthy lifestyle. Cissus quadrangularis is used as a dietary supplement which helps to lower the bad cholesterol levels and improves heart health. Therefore, as the occurrence of cardiovascular diseases increases, the consumer inclination towards the use of dietary supplements which improve heart health will increase, and thus, is anticipated to increase the sales of Cissus Quadrangularis.

Cissus Quadrangularis Market Segmentation

The Cissus Quadrangularis market can be segmented on the basis of product form, grade, end-use, and sales channel:

On the basis of the product form, the Cissus Quadrangularis can be segmented as:

Powder

Capsule

On the basis of the grade, the Cissus Quadrangularis can be segmented as:

Food Grade

Pharmaceutical Grade

Others

On the basis of end-use, the Cissus Quadrangularis market can be segmented as:

Dietary Supplement Industry

Food Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Others (e.g. Nutraceutical industry etc.)

On the basis of the sales channel, the Cissus Quadrangularis market can be segmented as:

Direct Sales/B2B

Indirect Sales/B2C Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Convenience Stores Specialty Stores Online Retailers



Cissus Quadrangularis Market: Regional Analysis

The prevalence of osteoporosis and diabetes is anticipated to increase at a high rate in the Asia Pacific region. India and China are estimated to have the highest number of people that are diagnosed with diabetes. As consumer awareness is increasing, the preference for healthy products is also increasing. The increase in disposable income and influence of western culture are the drivers for the changing lifestyle of the people living in the Asia Pacific region. Therefore, an increase in the occurrence of diabetes and osteoporosis is anticipated to increase the demand for dietary supplements. Thus, the increase in the demand for dietary supplements is estimated to have a positive impact on the Cissus Quadrangularis market.

Cissus Quadrangularis Market: Key Participants

Some of the market participants in the Cissus Quadrangularis market are: