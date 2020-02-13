Circulating Tumor Cells (CTCs) Prognostic Technologies Market is Forecast to Reach US$2.16 bn by 2020

This report provides the market analysis for various technologies and applications used for the enrichment and detection of circulating tumor cells (CTCs). The stakeholders of this report include companies and research institutes involved in the production of prognosis kits and research and development activities related to circulating tumor cells technologies as well as the new entrants who wish to enter this market.

The market overview section of the report analyzes the market dynamics and trends such as drivers, restraints and opportunities that would affect the current and future scenario of the CTC technologies market. Porter’s five forces analysis is included in this study to provide thorough analysis about the competitive status, and market attractiveness analysis has been added to describe the market outlook in different geographies.

Event impact analysis is provided in this report for a brief understanding of the technological advancements that have taken place in the past and are planned for the future. Value chain analysis of the market is discussed to recognize value-creating activities from a number of processes, which can provide CTC technology a competitive advantage over other technologies.

Circulating tumor cells (CTCs) are specialized rare cells detached from primary tumors and disseminated in the vasculature system of the body, eventually causing metastasis. CTCs are composed of cells that act as seeds for successive development of additional metastatic tumors in essential distant organs, which is a cause of majority of cancer-related deaths. These CTCs are not easily detected, as these are present in less numbers in the blood stream. Tumors shed nearly 1 million circulating tumor cells (CTCs) per gram of tumor tissue. The global circulating tumor cells (CTCs) prognostic technologies market is segmented based on technologies and applications. Moreover, the technology market is further segmented into tumor cell enrichment and tumor cell detection.

Based on tumor cell enrichment technologies, the report includes market analysis of filtration, centrifugation and immunological & immunomagnetic enrichment methods. Based on tumor cell detection technologies, the market is segmented into molecular methods and optical methods. Furthermore, based on the applications, the CTC prognostic technologies market is segmented into breast cancer, colorectal cancer, prostate cancer and others (lung, ovarian and pancreatic cancer). Market forecast for all these segments has been provided in the report for the period 2012 to 2020 in terms of USD million, along with CAGR for the forecast period 2014 to 2020, considering 2013 as the base year.

Geographically, the global CTCs prognostic technologies market has been segmented into four major regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is the leading market for CTCs prognostic technologies owing to the high adoption rate for advanced prognostic technologies as well as high prevalence and incidence rate of cancer. However, low commercial availability of these technologies and stringent regulatory approvals of these technologies are some of the factors that have led to the sluggish growth of this market.

However, other regions such as Asia-Pacific is also expected to show a substantial growth rate owing to the increasing base of cancer patients coupled with high government support and growing adoption rate for advanced therapeutic monitoring technologies. The market revenue of CTC technologies for 2012 and 2020 and forecast from 2014 to 2020 in respective regions in terms of USD million and value percentage, respectively, is explained in this section of the report.

The report concludes with the profiles of key players in the CTC technologies market. Major companies profiled in this report include AdnaGen AG, Advanced Cell Diagnostics, Inc., AVIVA BioSciences Corporation, Celula, Inc., Epic Sciences, Inc., Fluxion Biosciences, Inc., Rarecells USA, Inc., Silicon Biosystems, S.p.A., Veridex, LLC, Vitatex, Inc. and others.

