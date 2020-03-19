Circulating Tumor Cells (CTC) Market – Key Development Opportunities Hidden in Emerging Economies

The Circulating Tumor Cells (CTC) Market is expected to gain considerable market share by 2025, while registering itself at a significant compound annual growth rate (CAGR) during the forecast period. Circulating tumor cells are essentially helpful in deciding the status of disease progression rate and projection of treatment required for the elimination of the tumor. Further advancement of different tumor markers that can be useful alongside diagnostics to monitor or analyze different types of cancer are foreseen to support use rates of CTC tests in the coming years. Circling tumor cell detection test has the capacity to quantify, detect, and analyze tumor cells in the blood of cancer patients. It incorporates detection, enrichment and examination of the distinguished circulating tumor cells.

Technology Outlook and Trend Analysis

CTC enrichment procedures have involved a market income share of more than 45.0% of the aggregate market it is foreseen that it will witness lucrative development over the gauge time frame and these methods for CTC detection incorporate enrichment by making use of magnetic beads, filtration, centrifugal force, and other physical properties, for example, electric charges, size, deformity, and density. Development of enriched CTCs empowers their operational characterization which is fundamental for disease cross examination and target treatment thereby prompting ascend in development of interest for enrichment technology.

The major players in the market are Biocept, ScreenCell, Biofluidica Inc, Fluxion Biosciences, Advanced Cell Diagnostics, Greiner Bio-One, Aviva Biosciences, Epic Sciences, Janssen Diagnostics, Clearbridge BioMedics Pte Ltd and CellTraffix Inc. The major players in the market are profiled in detail in view of qualities, for example, company portfolio, business strategies, financial overview, recent developments, and share of the overall industry.

The Circulating Tumor Cells (CTC) Market is segmented as follows-

By Technology

CTC Analysis

CTC Detection

Immunocytochemical technologies

Xenotransplantation models

Molecular(RNA) based technologies

EPISPOT functional in-vitro cell culture

Functional in-vitro cell invasion assay

CTC Enrichment

Negative selection

Ex-vivo positive selection

Single spiral micro channel

In-vivo positive selection

Microchips

By Application

Cancer stem cell research

EMT biomarkers development

Tumorigenesis research

Others

Research objectives:

Analyzing the outlook of the Circulating Tumor Cells (CTC) Market with the recent trends and SWOT analysis

Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come

Circulating Tumor Cells (CTC) Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and non-economic aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the Circulating Tumor Cells (CTC) Market.

Circulating Tumor Cells (CTC) Market value (USD Million) and volume (Units Million) data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

1-year analyst support, along with the data support in excel format.

