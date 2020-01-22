Circulating Tumor Cell Diagnostics Market Opportunities, Top Players, Survey, Capital Investment Status and Trend Report By 2024

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Global Circulating Tumor Cell Diagnostics Market Research Report 2019” to its huge collection of research reports.

Circulating tumor cells are significantly useful in determining the status of disease progression rate and projection of therapy needed for tumor eradication. Further development of various tumor markers that can be used along with companion diagnostics to diagnose or monitor various forms of cancer are expected to boost usage rates of CTC tests in the coming years.

Circulating tumor cell detection test possesses the ability to detect, quantify, and analyze tumor cells in the blood of cancer patients. It includes enrichment, detection and analysis of the detected circulating tumor cells. Circulating tumor cells tests are applicable in the characterization of tumor cells through biochemical marker analysis. CTC isolation, detection, and molecular characterization systems find investigational application in prostate, breast, colon, head, neck, skin, lung, and pancreatic cancer

Growing incidences oncology diseases and the introduction of novel biotechnological methods that enable the isolation and quantitation of circulating tumor cells. Furthermore, other factors like early disease diagnosis, cost savings on multiple treatments, drug safety, patient compliance, and optimization of therapies are attributive for rising demand for the preventive medicine, thus influencing the demand for CTC tests.

On course of the forecast period it is expected that over 150 companion diagnostic on-label combinations and a range of personalized therapeutic drugs under clinical trials and development pipelines based on companion diagnostics. The level of adoption of companion diagnostics is expected to significantly increase after these obtain complete FDA approval and are commercialized fully.

The global Circulating Tumor Cell Diagnostics market is valued at 4990 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 10100 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 9.2% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Circulating Tumor Cell Diagnostics volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Circulating Tumor Cell Diagnostics market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Janssen Diagnostics

Advanced Cell Diagnostics

Aviva Biosciences

Biocept Inc

Biofluidica Inc.

CellTraffix Inc.

Clearbridge BioMedics Pte Ltd

Epic Sciences Inc.

Fluxion Biosciences Inc.

ScreenCell

Silicon Biosystems

Sysmex Corporation

Greiner Bio-One GmbH

AdnaGen AG

Apocell Inc

Biocep Ltd

Canopus Bioscience Ltd

Creatv Microtech Inc

Ikonisys Inc

IV Diagnostics Inc

Miltenyi Biotech GmbH

Nanostring Technologies Inc

Rarecells Diagnostics.

Vitatex Inc

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

CTC Enrichment

CTC Detection

CTC Analysis

Segment by Application

Tumorigenesis research

EMT biomarkers development

Cancer stem cell research

Others

