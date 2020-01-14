Circular Connectors Market – Top players are Amphelon Corporation, TE Connectivity Corporation, Molex Incorporated, Delphi Automotive LLP

Circular connectors refers to multi-pin connectors used for interfacing. A connector is a component which enables maximum connectivity of the electric or transmission signals. They are used for data transfer, electrical signal transmissions, or for supplying power to electrical devices. These connectors are designed to resists abnormal environment offering a secure connection for various applications. Moreover, they are used for medical and industrial applications such as car diagnostic systems and data cables for LCD screens among others. Circular connectors designed for industrial automation and control are very robustly built connectors. They generally have more screws affixing them to whatever surface they are mounted to and are designed to keep out contaminants. Some circular connectors are designed to project a bit from the surface to which they are mounted and others are designed to remain flush or be attached.

Due to varied specifications of circular connectors, they are widely used where small connectors and many contacts are required. Due to the change in analog to digital world, connectors are in high demand for better and secure connectivity. It ranges in sizes from small connectors to heavy-duty connectors. When used in arrays, there may be loss in panel space. All these factors tend to boost the market growth during the forecast period. The key challenge for any connector manufacturer is to deliver maximum technical performance in the smallest possible package. To overcome this problem, a new technology called as spring enabled technology has been developed. This solution joins the reliability features of hyperboloid technology with the mechanical advantages of a spring-loaded contact that results in connector with better capability, and high reliability. Another option to spring enabled technology is a connector which consists of a spring, plunger, and barrel. This spring probe can directly be mated on PCB, providing a high degree of flexibility with noteworthy space savings. Connectors are designed to fulfill the purpose or its any specific application in the best way taking into considerations of commercial and technical requirements, performance, reliability, need for high data speed. To meet these requirements connectors would be designed for multiple applications.

The circular connectors market can be segmented on the basis of types, pins, gender, applications, and geography. The circular connectors market based on the type is segmented into Circular Metal Shell Connectors (CMSC), Circular plastic connectors (CPC), Din Connectors, RF Connectors, Power Connectors and others. Segmentation by pins are done on the basis of number of pins in the connectors. Further segmentation by gender is bifurcated into male and female. In terms of application the circular connectors is segmented into Mil-spec connectors, Din connectors, micro and nano connectors. On the basis of industry as the market is fragmented into Defense, Railways, Audio Equipments, Power Plants, Industrial and Consumer Electronics.

The circular connectors market is segmented on the basis of geography into North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. United States and Europe has large number of leading manufacturers of circular connectors. However the Asia-Pacific region is expected to emerge as the one of the fastest growing market in coming years due to growing economies such as China, India and Japan.

Few of the key manufacturers operating in circular connectors market with most significant development includes Amphelon Corporation, TE Connectivity Corporation, Molex Incorporated, Delphi Automotive LLP, Phoenix Contact GmbH & Co. KG, Franz Binder GmbH & Co, ITT Inc,, Japan Aviation Electronics Industry, Ltd, and Shenzhen Deren Electronics Co. Ltd. among others.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

