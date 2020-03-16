Circuit Breakers and Fuses Market: Expected To Record Substantial Growth In The Near Future

This market research study analyzes the Circuit breakers and fuses market on a global level and provides estimates in terms of revenue (USD billion) from 2015 to 2021. It gives a comprehensive overview of the circuit breakers and fuses market from all the important strategic perspectives. Region wise the circuit breakers and fuses market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the world (RoW). The current market size and forecast till 2021 is provided in the report.

Circuit breakers are electrical switches which operate automatically to protect the electrical circuit from damaging by turning it on/off when faced with overload or short circuit. The basic function of the circuit breaker is to identify any malfunctioning and breakup in the current flow. Whereas fuses are a kind of low resistance resistor which acts as a sacrificial appliance designed to protect the circuit from either load or short circuit. Circuit breakers and fuses are used during construction activities, in automotives, consumer electronics and power industry among others.

The growth of industries and construction sector is a key driver for the circuit breakers and fuses market. Construction sectors in developing nations such as India, Brazil, Indonesia and others are witnessing strong growth in demand driven by large spending on housing, water supply, rail transport, roads, airport development and ports. Circuit breakers and fuses are used in residential as well as commercial construction projects. Increased demand in the construction sector has also triggered the demand for circuit breakers and fuses in countries like India, China, Indonesia, and Philippines among others.

Part of the increased spending in infrastructure and construction sectors are used to install different circuit breakers and fuse components in commercial and residential projects such as molded case circuit breakers (MCCB), miniature circuit breakers (MCB), gas circuit breakers, air circuit breakers, and protective relays among others. In developing countries like India and China, governments are making long term investment plans (For example, the twelfth five-year plan in India) for industrial infrastructure and construction sectors. Considering these factors, circuit breakers and fuses market is expected to grow during the forecast period.

North America followed by Asia Pacific leads the global circuit breaker and fuses market in 2014. The market for circuit breakers and fuses in North America is likely to grow significantly in the future due to rising demand for electricity. Significant investment in transmission grid has suppressed the need of replacing worn out energy infrastructure. Moreover, new power generation sources such as solar and wind would require greater transmission and distribution investment. This would enhance growth opportunities for providers of circuit breakers and fuses in North America.

Asia Pacific has witnessed tremendous growth in key end user sectors such as cement, steel, petrochemicals and oil and gas. Growth in these sectors has made the region a key investment area for the circuit breakers and fuses market. Asia Pacific is. In Europe, government has undertaken several initiatives to develop futuristic electricity networks like for example the European Electricity Grid Initiative (EEGI) to accelerate development and innovation of electricity networks across the region. This initiative is estimated to boost the circuit breakers and fuses market in Europe.

This report provides strategic analysis of the circuit breakers and fuses market and the growth forecast for the period 2015 to 2021. The report covers competitive analysis of various market segments based on the type of circuit breakers and fuses and by industry applications and in-depth cross sectional analysis of the circuit breakers and fuses market across different geographic segments.

The market share of various key industry players operating in the circuit breakers and fuses market along with their company overview, market presence (by segment and geography), financial overview, business strategies and recent developments are also included in the report. Key players in the circuit breakers and fuses market are ABB Ltd. (Switzerland), Alstom SA. (France), Eaton Corporation (Ireland), G&W Electrics Company (U.S), General Electric Corp. (U.S), Siemens AG (Germany), Schneider Electrics SE (France), Pennsylvania Breaker LLC (U.S.), Toshiba Corporation (Japan), Maxwell Technologies Ltd (U.S.) and Mitsubishi Electric (Japan) among others.