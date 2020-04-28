Cinnamic Aldehyde Market 2015 – 2025 – Top Industry Players as – Ark Pharma Inc, ApexBio Technology, Timtec, A&J Pharmtech Co. Ltd.

Cinnamic Aldehyde, also known as Cinnamaldehyde, is an organic compound and is pale yellow liquid occurring naturally in the species of genus Cinnamomum. Its chemical formula is C9H8O and contains a phenyl group attached to an unsaturated aldehyde. Cinnamon bark is enriched with 90% cinnamic aldehyde. Cinnamic aldehyde was first isolated from cinnamon oil in 1834 and the molecule is a derivative of acrolein, the simplest unsaturated aldehyde. It is produced by steam distillation of essential oil from cinnamon. It can also be synthesized by aldol condensation of benzaldehyde and acetaldehyde or from cinnamyl alcohol. The derivatives of cinnamic aldehyde includes dihydrocinnamyl, cinnamyl alcohol and dihydrocinnamaldehyde are used commercially.

Request For Report Sample @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-485

Cinnamic Aldehyde Market: Drivers & Restraints

Cinnamic aldehyde is known for its flavour and fragrance. Cinnamic aldehyde has very low toxicity and hence, it is a major driver for its application in food, beverages, perfumes, agrochemicals and surfactants. The probable toxicity to humans is 0.5 to 5g/kg for a 70 kg person. Cinnamic aldehyde blends well with other volatile chemicals and aids in the fixation of fragrance in perfumes. This fragrance is used in household care and personal care industry. The global household care industry has witnessed remarkable growth in developed as well as developing markets. The major players in household care industry have several strategies to penetrate and expand in the potential emerging nations. Also, the companies are constantly reducing costs for relieving the pressure on margins and eventually reduce prices of end products. Currently, household care as well as personal care products are affordable and have captured a significant amount of the market. Also, innovation has been brought about in supply chains to reach the masses. The restraint in the cinnamic aldehyde market is the property of cinnamic aldehyde to cause irritation, if undiluted.

Cinnamic Aldehyde Market: Segmentation

Cinnamic Aldehyde is classified on the basis of application, end use and geography. Based on application, the global cinnamic aldehyde market is segmented into the following: Flavouring agent, Odor agent and others. Based on end use industry, the global cinnamic aldehyde market is segmented into the following: Household Care Industry,Personal Care Industry,Food and Beverages and Others.

Cinnamic Aldehyde Market: Region-wise Outlook

Depending on geographic regions, global Cinnamic Aldehyde market is segmented into seven key regions: North America, South America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. As of 2015, North America dominated the global Cinnamic Aldehyde market in terms of market revenue. Owing to the strengthening FMCG market and population explosion, AsiaPacific & Japan are projected to expand at a substantial growth rate and will contribute to the global Cinnamic Aldehyde market value exhibiting a robust CAGR during the forecast period, 2016?2025.

Request For Report Table of Content (TOC): https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-485

Cinnamic Aldehyde Market: Key Players

Some of the key market players in global Cinnamic Aldehyde market are IS Chemical Technology, Labseeker, ABI Chem, Ark Pharma Inc, ApexBio Technology, Timtec, A&J Pharmtech Co. Ltd., Day Biochem, ChemExper Chemical Directory, Sigma-Aldrich, Syntree, Bide Pharmatech to name a few.

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to categories such as market segments, geographies, types, technology and applications.