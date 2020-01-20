Cigars and Cigarillos in Netherlands, 2019

“Cigars and Cigarillos in Netherlands, 2018”, is an analytical report by GlobalData that provides extensive and highly detailed current and future market trends in Netherlands.

The Netherlands is historically one of the most important cigar markets in Europe, despite its relatively small population, with sales reaching 386 million pieces in 2015. The country has a large smoking population and is a major manufacturer and exporter of cigars and cigarillos. However, the cigar market has been declining in recent years as domestic consumers are increasingly concerned about the negative health implications of tobacco products, which has lowered per capita consumption from a high of 20.23 in 2007 to 19.18 in 2016. Regardless, the cigar market is still buoyant and is expected to maintain a sizeable portion of the entire tobacco market in the Netherlands in the medium and long term.

– Market size and structure of the overall and per capita consumption based upon a unique combination of industry research, fieldwork, market sizing analysis and our in-house expertise.

— Detailed information such as market shares and recent developments of the manufacturers, leading brands along with company profiles.

— Regulations, taxation, retail pricing, smoking habit and the growing health concerns affecting overall production.

— Prospects and forecasts of overall sales and consumption for 2017 to 2027.

Key Players:

· Agio

· Ritmeester

· STG

· Aldi

· Swedish Match

· Villiger

Scope:

– The Netherlands is one of Europe’s most important markets for tobacco products. Total volumes were 17,323 tons in 2017, although this compares with 26,916 tons in 2007, a fall of 35.6%.

— Cigars are a small segment of the market when compared with sales of cigarettes and smoking tobacco, both of which are sizeable. As a share of the total market, only 4.4% of tonnage sales are forecast as cigars or cigarillos in 2017.

Key Points from TOC:

Introduction

Executive summary

Definitions

Marketcontext

Tobacco products market, %, 2007 & 2017

Tobacco products market, tons, 2007–2017

Market size and structure

Cigars & Cigarillos Consumption, Million Pieces, 2010–2017

Per Capita Consumption, Pieces Per Year, 2007–2017

Cigars & Cigarillos: Market Segmentation, 2010 -2017

Total Per Capita Consumption of Cigarillos, 2007–2017

Total Per Capita Consumption of Cigars, 2007–2017

Cigarillos: Market Segmentation, 2007–2017

Cigars & Cigarillos: Segmentation by Type, Volume, %, 2000–2008, 2012, 2015 & 2016

Aromatic/Filter Cigars/Cigarillos, %, 2011–2016

Cigars & Cigarillos: Retail Sales Trends, 2000–2015

Production and trade

Production of Cigars & Cigarillos, 1990–2005, 2007 & 2012–2014

Imports, Tons, 2009–2016

Imports by Country of Origin, Top Countries, %, 2016

Imports of Cigars & Cigarillos, Volume, Tons, 2006–2016

Imports of Cigars & Cigarillos, €’000, 2006–2016

Exports, Tons, 2006–2016

Cigars & Cigarillos: Export Orientation, 2000–2007

Exports by Country of Destination, Top Countries, %, 2016

Exports of Cigars & Cigarillos, Volume, Tons, 2006–2016

Exports of Cigars & Cigarillos, € ’000, 2006–2016

Taxation and retail prices

Summary of Tax Rates on Cigars & Cigarillos, 2017

EU: Fine Cut Tobacco, Tax Incidence Comparison, 2017

Retail Prices List, Top Four Brands, 2014

Retail Prices List, Top Four Brands, 2014 (Cont’d.)

Manufacturers and brands

Cigars & Cigarillos: Manufacturer Shares, Volume, %, 2006–2016

Cigars & Cigarillos: Manufacturer Shares (Including Direct Sales), 2013

Cigars & Cigarillos: Brand Family Shares, %, 2000–2010 & 2013–16

Company Profiles

The smoking population

Adult Smoking Prevalence by Gender, %, 2006–2016

Smoking Prevalence by Age & Gender, 2005–2009

Smoking Prevalence by Age, 2013

Prevalence of Smoking by Type of Product, 2007 & 2008

Smoking Prevalence by Socio-Economic Background, 2001–2009

Operating constraints

Advertising restrictions

Heath warnings and labeling requirements

Other restrictions

Distribution

Cigars & Cigarillos: Sales by Outlet, %, 2005–2016

Prospects and forecasts

Cigars & Cigarillos Consumption, Million Pieces, 2017–2027

Per Capita Consumption, Pieces Per Year, 2017–2027

Market Forecasts, 2017–2027

Appendix

