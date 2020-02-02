Cigar Market Overview and Forecast Report 2019

Research Report On “Global Cigar Industry 2019” Current Competitive Landscape & Latest Trends To Provide New Predictions For The Forecast Period.

Cigar, a tobacco product made from dried and fermented tobacco. it is a rolled bundle of dried and fermented tobacco leaves made to be smoked. They are produced in a wide variety of sizes and shapes. The unique charm of long-term accumulation of cigars. Different from cigarettes and other traditional tobacco products, cigars are unique in composition and processing of tobacco leaves. They are characterized by their status, quality of life, and personality; they cultivate loyal consumer groups; The method, smoking environment and storage conditions require a unique consumer culture. Cigars completely maintain the original composition and characteristics of tobacco, as long as they can maintain and constantly demonstrate its unique charm, stable development is possible.

Many people think that cigars are safer than cigarettes. The 2014 General Medical Officer Health Report, summarizing the results of the 50-year study on tobacco harm, admitted that the relative risk of smoking cigars was lower than smoking cigarettes, mainly due to the low frequency of smoking cigars. And smoke does not inhale into the lungs.

The purchasing power of consumers’ cigars continues to increase. Cigar production requires more investment than ordinary cigarettes. Therefore, the price of cigars is relatively high. Especially for hand-made big cigars, it has always been regarded as a luxury and away from ordinary consumers. However, as people’s income levels continue to increase, especially the middle class in some emerging economies, the population of the Asia-Pacific region will become a continuous growth point of cigar consumption.

Cigar products continue to innovate. In recent years, product innovation has become an important factor in the growth of the cigar market, such as the rapid rise of the mechanism cigar. Such cigars are cheap and pleasing to meet the smoking needs of ordinary consumers. With the introduction of modern technology, continuous improvement of old products and continuous introduction of new products, the cigar market is full of vitality.

In the last, the unfavorable factors in the development of cigars are mainly the effects of controlled tobacco policies. The first is smoking in public places. Because cigars require a higher consumption environment than cigarettes, especially large cigars are mostly consumed in independent and comfortable private spaces. If you freely expand the definition of public places, you must even smoke as long as it is a closed space. Seriously affect the consumption of cigars.

Over the next five years, Cigar will register a 2.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ 18500 million by 2023, from US$ 16000 million in 2017.

Research Objective of Study:

Focuses on the key global Cigar manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To study and analyze the global Cigar consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks)

To project the consumption of Cigar submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries)

To understand the structure of Cigar market by identifying its various sub segments.

This study considers the Cigar value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by Product Type:

Machine-made Cigars

Handmade Cigars

Segmentation by Application:

Male Smokers

Female Smokers

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Imperial Tobacco Group

Swedish Match

Swisher International

Scandinavian Tobacco Group

Altria Group

Habanos

Agio Cigars

J. Cortès cigars

China Tobacco

Burger Group

Global Cigar Market Segment by Regions, Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Report understands the needs of its customers and hence provides reports which are not only insightful, but ensure no information is left behind. Likewise, the Global Cigar Market report provides all the latest market trends and dynamics for the customers to understand the lay of the land and gain a competitive edge.

One of the important aspects covered in the Global Cigar Market report includes the Cigar market segmentation. The Cigar market is segmented on the basis of product type, application, region, players, and end users. The global Cigar market report includes the detailed analysis of each segment and sub-segment across all important parameters such as value and volume statistics, market share, CAGR, and projections for the forecast period.

Table of Content:

There are Total 12 Chapters to Deeply Show Global Cigar Market Growth in Global Market;

Chapter 1 is to Scope of Cigar Market, Research Objectives, and Currency Considered

Chapter 2 is about Scope of Cigar Industry Executive Summary, Market Size of Cigar 2013-2023

Chapter 3 Analysis of Cigar by its Key Players, Vendor & Suppliers

Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 & 8 Shows Cigar Growth by Regions followed by Americas, APAC, Europe, Middle East &Africa

Chapter 9 is Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends of Cigar

Chapter 10 is Global Cigar Market Forecast from 2018-2023

Chapter 11 is Cigar Market Growth & Analysis by Key Players

Chapter 12 and Last Chapter is About Research Findings and Conclusion

