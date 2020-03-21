Chronic Respiratory Diseases Treatment Market Analysis, Leading Players, Future Growth, Business Prospects Research Report Foresight To 2028

Recent research and the current scenario as well as future market potential of Chronic Respiratory Diseases Treatment Market: Global Industry Analysis 2013-2017 and Opportunity Assessment 2018-2028

Chronic respiratory diseases that affects mainly the airways and other structures of the lungs. Chronic respiratory diseases includes chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, asthma, chronic sinusitis, occupational lung diseases, and pulmonary fibrosis, among others. The aforementioned diseases don’t have any cure but they can be treatable. Asthma occurs when any person exposed to specific allergens that leads to inflammation of the airways and muscles that are around airways get tighten and makes difficult for air to move in and out of the lungs. According to CDC statistics, the prevalence of asthma getting increased over the years. The prevalence of asthma increased from 7.3% in 2001 to 8.4% by 2010. In the U.S. about 20 Mn are asthma patients and 1 in every 12 people suffers from asthma. According NCD alliance, 235 Mn people suffer from asthma worldwide. Owing to this large pool of patient population various companies are actively working on novel mechanisms and innovative dosage forms to treat chronic respiratory diseases.

Chronic Respiratory Diseases Treatment Market: Drivers and Restraints

Government initiatives, favorable reimbursement policies, increasing prevalence of chronic respiratory diseases, and raise in smoking population are boosting the growth of chronic respiratory diseases treatment market over the forecast period. Furthermore, higher air pollutant levels and rapid industrialization in developing countries have positive impact on the chronic respiratory diseases treatment market. According to CDC statistics, in 2014, COPD is 4th leading cause of death in the U.S. market. Approximately 142,000 individuals died from COPD in the U.S. Lack of specific tests to diagnose the COPD conditions and side effects of the drugs are restraining the growth of the market over the forecast period.

Chronic Respiratory Diseases Treatment Market: Segmentation

The global chronic respiratory diseases treatment market is classified on the basis of drug class, route of administration, distribution channel, and geography.

Based on drug class, the global chronic respiratory diseases treatment market is segmented into the following:

Antibiotics

Corticosteroids

Mucolytic agents

Bronchodilators

Leukotriene Modifiers

Monoclonal antibodies

Others

Based on route of administration, the global Chronic Respiratory Diseases Treatment market is segmented into the following:

Oral

Parenteral

Inhalational

Based on distribution channel, the global Chronic Respiratory Diseases Treatment market is segmented into the following:

Retail Pharmacies

Hospital Pharmacies

Mail order Pharmacies

Chronic Respiratory Diseases Treatment Market: Overview

Companies are focusing on the inhalational dosage forms owing to its faster action and quick relief than the conventional dosage forms. Various companies are developing dosage forms to reduce the dosage errors and ease to use. For instance, ProAir® HFA (albuterol sulfate) inhalational aerosol marketed by Teva Pharmaceuticals Ltd., the aerosol turns to red when the dosage in the inhaler nearly empty. Furthermore, companies developed nebulizer systems that can deliver precise inhalational solution to treat COPD conditions. BROVANA® (arformoterol tartrate) Inhalation Solution marketed by Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd deliver single dose inhalational solution to treat COPD conditions.

Chronic Respiratory Diseases Treatment Market: Regional Overview

Region wise, the global chronic respiratory diseases treatment market is classified into regions namely, North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and Middle East and Africa. North America expected to dominate the global market for chronic respiratory diseases treatment due to favorable government policies and increase in awareness about the chronic respiratory diseases are expected to drive the growth of the market over the forecast period. Large patient pool and increase in air pollutants in the Asia –Pacific excluding Japan market are expected to boost the growth of the chronic respiratory diseases treatment market growth in APEJ region over the forecast period

Chronic Respiratory Diseases Treatment Market: Key Players

Some of the players in global chronic respiratory diseases treatment market include Merck & Co., Inc., Mylan N.V.,Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, Inc, Teva Pharmaceutical Ltd., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co., Ltd, andAstraZeneca plc,

