Chronic Myelocytic Leukemia (CML) – Market Insight, Epidemiology and Market Forecast – 2028

DelveInsight’s “Chronic Myelocytic Leukemia (CML) Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast 2028” report provides the detailed overview of the disease and in depth understanding of historical and forecasted Chronic Myelocytic Leukemia (CML) epidemiology. It highlights the existing treatment patterns, potential upcoming Chronic Myelocytic Leukemia (CML) drugs and also identifies best of the market opportunities by providing the current and forecasted market revenue, sales trends, and drug uptake during the study period from 2017-2028.
- United States
- EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain and the United Kingdom)
- Japan
Study Period: 2017-2028
Chronic Myelocytic Leukemia (CML) Understanding and Treatment Algorithm
The Chronic Myelocytic Leukemia (CML) market report provides the in depth analysis of the disease overview by providing details such as disease definition, classification, symptoms, etiology, pathophysiology and diagnostic trends. The comprehensive details about treatment algorithms and treatment guidelines for Chronic Myelocytic Leukemia (CML) in the US, Europe, and Japan are also provided in the report.
Chronic Myelocytic Leukemia (CML) Epidemiology
This section provide the insights about historical and current Chronic Myelocytic Leukemia (CML) patient pool and forecasted trend for 7 major markets. It takes in to account the analysis of numerous studies, survey reports as well as KOL’s views which helps to recognize the factors behind the current and forecasted trends, diagnosed and treatable patient pool along with assumptions undertaken.
Chronic Myelocytic Leukemia (CML) Product Profiles & Analysis
This part of the report encloses the detailed analysis of Chronic Myelocytic Leukemia (CML) marketed drugs and Phase III and late Phase II pipeline drugs. It provides the key cross competition which evaluates the drugs on several parameters including, safety & efficacy results, mechanism of action, route, launch dates and designations. This section also covers the market intelligence and tracking of latest happenings, agreements and collaborations, approvals, patent details and other major breakthroughs.
Chronic Myelocytic Leukemia (CML) Market Outlook
The Chronic Myelocytic Leukemia (CML) market outlook of the report helps to build the detailed comprehension of the historic, current and forecasted trend of the market by analysing the impact of current therapies on the market, unmet needs, drivers and barriers and demand of better technology. This segment analyses the market trend of each marketed drug and late-stage pipeline drugs. This is done by evaluating their impact based on annual cost of therapy, inclusion and exclusion criteria’s, mechanism of action, compliance rate, growing need of the market, increasing patient pool, covered patient segment, expected launch year, competition with other therapies, brand value, their impact on the market and view of the key opinion leaders. The calculated market data is presented with relevant tables and graphs to give a clear view of the market at first sight.
Chronic Myelocytic Leukemia (CML) Market Share by Therapies
This section focusses on the rate of uptake of the potential drugs recently launched or will be launched in the market during the study period from 2017-2028. The analysis covers market uptake by drugs; patient uptake by therapies and sales of each drug. This information also helps in understanding the drugs with the most rapid uptake and the reasons behind the maximal use of new drugs. It provides the comparison of the drugs on the basis of market share and size. This analysis helps in investigating factors important in market uptake and in making financial as well as regulatory decisions.
- Report Introduction
2. Chronic Myelocytic Leukemia (CML) Market Overview at a Glance
2.1. Market Share Distribution of Chronic Myelocytic Leukemia (CML) in 2017
2.2. Market Share Distribution of Chronic Myelocytic Leukemia (CML) in 2028
3. Disease Background and Overview: Chronic Myelocytic Leukemia (CML)
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Symptoms
3.3. Etiology
3.4. Risk Factors
3.5. Pathophysiology
3.6. Diagnosis
3.7. Treatment
4. Epidemiology and Patient Population
4.1. Key Findings
4.2. Total Prevalent/ Incident Patient Population of Chronic Myelocytic Leukemia (CML) in 7MM
4.3. Total Prevalent Patient Population of Chronic Myelocytic Leukemia (CML) in 7MM – By Countries
5. Epidemiology of Chronic Myelocytic Leukemia (CML) by Countries
5.1. United States
5.1.1. Assumptions and Rationale
5.1.2. Prevalent/Incident Cases of the Chronic Myelocytic Leukemia (CML)
5.1.3. Sub-Type Specific cases of the Chronic Myelocytic Leukemia (CML) *Indication Specific
5.1.4. Sex- Specific Cases of the Chronic Myelocytic Leukemia (CML) *Indication Specific
5.1.5. Diagnosed Cases of the Chronic Myelocytic Leukemia (CML)
5.1.6. Treatable Cases of the Chronic Myelocytic Leukemia (CML)
5.2. EU5
5.3. Assumptions and Rationale
5.4. Germany
5.4.1. Assumptions and Rationale
5.4.2. Prevalent/Incident Cases of the Chronic Myelocytic Leukemia (CML)
5.4.3. Sub-Type Specific cases of the Chronic Myelocytic Leukemia (CML) *
5.4.4. Sex- Specific Cases of the Chronic Myelocytic Leukemia (CML) *
5.4.5. Diagnosed Cases of the Chronic Myelocytic Leukemia (CML)
5.4.6. Treatable Cases of the Chronic Myelocytic Leukemia (CML)
5.5. France
5.5.1. Assumptions and Rationale
5.5.2. Prevalent/Incident Cases of the Chronic Myelocytic Leukemia (CML)
5.5.3. Sub-Type Specific cases of the Chronic Myelocytic Leukemia (CML) *
5.5.4. Sex- Specific Cases of the Chronic Myelocytic Leukemia (CML) *
5.5.5. Diagnosed Cases of the Chronic Myelocytic Leukemia (CML)
5.5.6. Treatable Cases of the Chronic Myelocytic Leukemia (CML)
5.6. Italy
5.6.1. Assumptions and Rationale
5.6.2. Prevalent/Incident Cases of the Chronic Myelocytic Leukemia (CML)
5.6.3. Sub-Type Specific cases of the Chronic Myelocytic Leukemia (CML) *
5.6.4. Sex- Specific Cases of the Chronic Myelocytic Leukemia (CML) *
5.6.5. Diagnosed Cases of the Chronic Myelocytic Leukemia (CML)
5.6.6. Treatable Cases of the Chronic Myelocytic Leukemia (CML)
5.7. Spain
5.7.1. Assumptions and Rationale
5.7.2. Prevalent/Incident Cases of the Chronic Myelocytic Leukemia (CML)
5.7.3. Sub-Type Specific cases of the Chronic Myelocytic Leukemia (CML) *
5.7.4. Sex- Specific Cases of the Chronic Myelocytic Leukemia (CML) *
5.7.5. Diagnosed Cases of the Chronic Myelocytic Leukemia (CML)
5.7.6. Treatable Cases of the Chronic Myelocytic Leukemia (CML)
5.8. United Kingdom
5.8.1. Assumptions and Rationale
5.8.2. Prevalent/Incident Cases of the Chronic Myelocytic Leukemia (CML)
5.8.3. Sub-Type Specific cases of the Chronic Myelocytic Leukemia (CML) *
5.8.4. Sex- Specific Cases of the Chronic Myelocytic Leukemia (CML) *
5.8.5. Diagnosed Cases of the Chronic Myelocytic Leukemia (CML)
5.8.6. Treatable Cases of the Chronic Myelocytic Leukemia (CML)
5.9. Japan
5.9.1. Assumptions and Rationale
5.9.2. Prevalent/Incident Cases of the Chronic Myelocytic Leukemia (CML)
5.9.3. Sub-Type Specific cases of the Chronic Myelocytic Leukemia (CML) *
5.9.4. Sex- Specific Cases of the Chronic Myelocytic Leukemia (CML) *
5.9.5. Diagnosed Cases of the Chronic Myelocytic Leukemia (CML)
5.9.6. Treatable Cases of the Chronic Myelocytic Leukemia (CML)
6. Current Treatment & Medical practices
6.1. Treatment Algorithm
6.2. Treatment Guidelines
7. Unmet Needs of the Chronic Myelocytic Leukemia (CML)
8. Marketed Therapies
8.1. Drug A: Company 1
8.1.1. Drug Description
8.1.2. Mechanism of Action
8.1.3. Regulatory Milestones
8.1.4. Advantages & Disadvantages
8.1.5. Product Profile
8.2. Drug B: Company 2
8.2.1. Drug Description
8.2.2. Mechanism of Action
8.2.3. Regulatory Milestones
8.2.4. Advantages & Disadvantages
8.2.5. Product Profile
9. Pipeline Therapies – At a glance
10. Key Cross Competition
11. Emerging Therapies for Chronic Myelocytic Leukemia (CML)
11.1. Drug C: Company 3
11.1.1. Drug Description
11.1.2. Clinical Trials Details
11.1.3. Safety and Efficacy Profile
11.1.4. Advantages & Disadvantages
11.1.5. Pipeline Development Activities
11.1.6. Product Profile
11.2. Drug D: Company 4
11.2.1. Drug Description
11.2.2. Clinical Trials Details
11.2.3. Safety and Efficacy Profile
11.2.4. Advantages & Disadvantages
11.2.5. Pipeline Development Activities
11.2.6. Product Profile
12. Chronic Myelocytic Leukemia (CML) : 7MM Market Analysis
12.1. 7MM Market Size of Chronic Myelocytic Leukemia (CML)
12.2. 7MM Percentage Share of drugs marketed for Chronic Myelocytic Leukemia (CML)
12.3. 7MM Market Sales of Chronic Myelocytic Leukemia (CML) by Products
13. Chronic Myelocytic Leukemia (CML) : Country-Wise Market Analysis
13.1. United States
13.1.1. Market Size of Chronic Myelocytic Leukemia (CML) in United States
13.1.2. Percentage Share of drugs marketed for Chronic Myelocytic Leukemia (CML) in United States
13.1.3. Market Sales of Chronic Myelocytic Leukemia (CML) by Products in United States
13.1.4. Analysis of Upcoming Therapies and their Impact on the Market
13.2. EU-5
13.2.1. Germany
13.2.1.1. Market Size of Chronic Myelocytic Leukemia (CML) in Germany
13.2.1.2. Percentage Share of drugs marketed for Chronic Myelocytic Leukemia (CML) in Germany
13.2.1.3. Market Sales of Chronic Myelocytic Leukemia (CML) by Products in Germany
13.2.1.4. Analysis of Upcoming Therapies and their Impact on the Market
13.2.2. France
13.2.2.1. Market Size of Chronic Myelocytic Leukemia (CML) in France
13.2.2.2. Percentage Share of drugs marketed for Chronic Myelocytic Leukemia (CML) in France
13.2.2.3. Market Sales of Chronic Myelocytic Leukemia (CML) by Products in France
13.2.2.4. Analysis of Upcoming Therapies and their Impact on the Market
13.2.3. Italy
13.2.3.1. Market Size of Chronic Myelocytic Leukemia (CML) in Italy
13.2.3.2. Percentage Share of drugs marketed for Chronic Myelocytic Leukemia (CML) in Italy
13.2.3.3. Market Sales of Chronic Myelocytic Leukemia (CML) by Products in Italy
13.2.3.4. Analysis of Upcoming Therapies and their Impact on the Market
13.2.4. Spain
13.2.4.1. Market Size of Chronic Myelocytic Leukemia (CML) in Spain
13.2.4.2. Percentage Share of drugs marketed for Chronic Myelocytic Leukemia (CML) in Spain
13.2.4.3. Market Sales of Chronic Myelocytic Leukemia (CML) by Products in Spain
13.2.4.4. Analysis of Upcoming Therapies and their Impact on the Market
13.2.5. United Kingdom
13.2.5.1. Market Size of Chronic Myelocytic Leukemia (CML) in United Kingdom
13.2.5.2. Percentage Share of drugs marketed for Chronic Myelocytic Leukemia (CML) in United Kingdom
13.2.5.3. Market Sales of Chronic Myelocytic Leukemia (CML) by Products in United Kingdom
13.2.5.4. Analysis of Upcoming Therapies and their Impact on the Market
13.3. Japan
13.3.1. Market Size of Chronic Myelocytic Leukemia (CML) in Japan
13.3.2. Percentage Share of drugs marketed for Chronic Myelocytic Leukemia (CML) in Japan
13.3.3. Market Sales of Chronic Myelocytic Leukemia (CML) by Products in Japan
13.3.4. Analysis of Upcoming Therapies and their Impact on the Market
14. Market Drivers
15. Market Barriers
16. Appendix
17. Report Methodology
17.1. Sources
