Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia: Notable Developments, Upcoming Trends & Potential Innovations 2027

Chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) (International Statistical Classification of Diseases and Related Health Problems, 10th Revision [ICD-10] code = C91.1), also known as chronic lymphoid leukemia, is a type of cancer of the white blood cells (lymphocytes). CLL affects a particular lymphocyte, the B cell, which accumulates mainly in the bone marrow and blood, and normally fights infection.

GlobalData epidemiologists utilized national databases and robust peer-reviewed journal articles to build the CLL diagnosed incident and diagnosed prevalent cases forecast for the 7MM. The disease definition for CLL was consistent with the ICD-10 code C91.1. Whenever available, country-specific sources were utilized. In cases of data scarcity, appropriate proxies were used to fill the data gaps.

The diagnosed incident cases of CLL in the 7MM will increase from 41,974 cases in 2017 to 50,474 cases in 2027, at an Annual Growth Rate (AGR) of 2.03% over the forecast period. For the majority of the forecast period, the US will have the highest number of diagnosed incident cases of CLL. GlobalData epidemiologists attribute the growth in the diagnosed incident cases of CLL in the 7MM to the moderately rising trend in incidence in the 7MM, combined with the changing population demographics in the respective markets.

Scope

– The Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL) Epidemiology Report provides an overview of the risk factors and global trends of CLL in the seven major markets (7MM: US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Canada).

– The report includes a 10-year epidemiological forecast for the diagnosed incident cases of CLL segmented by age (for ages 18 years and older) and sex. The CLL diagnosed incident cases are segmented by Rai stage, modified Rai stage, and Binet stage at diagnosis, as well as high-risk cytogenetics for the 7MM. Additionally, GlobalData epidemiologists provide a forecast for the diagnosed prevalent cases of CLL in the 7MM. To forecast the diagnosed incident and diagnosed prevalent cases of CLL in the 7MM, GlobalData epidemiologists used data from nationally representative, population-based studies for the 7MM.

– The CLL epidemiology report is written and developed by Masters- and PhD-level epidemiologists.

– The Epidemiology Report is in-depth, high quality, transparent and market-driven, providing expert analysis of disease trends in the 7MM.

Reasons to buy

The CLL Epidemiology report will allow you to –

