Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (CLL) Therapeutics Market Assesses the Future Impact of the Propellants , Potential Demands and Restraints on the Market

The global chronic lymphocytic leukemia therapeutics market is expected to create more opportunities in oncology due to promising pipeline and positive clinical data of drug candidates. The existing drugs for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia is the be most effective treatment. The American Cancer Society, and other regulatory bodies are supporting the chronic lymphocytic leukemia therapeutics market by providing funding and grants. The market is being driven by different factors such as rising awareness for the cancer treatments, high demand for safe and effective medications, technologies advancements, and increasing prevalence of cancer.

Ono Pharmaceutical and Bristol-Myers Squibb are in the process of developing Opdivo for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia. Genentech is developing Atezolizumab, also known as MPDL 3280A, for chronic lymphocytic leukemia therapeutics, which is in Phase II stage. Atezolizumab is a monoclonal antibody targeting programmed cell death-1 ligand 1 (PD-L1). PD-L1 plays an important role in suppressing the immune system triggered by the cancer. PD-L1 acts by reducing the proliferation of antigen-specific CD8+ T-cells and controlling the accumulation of foreign antigen-specific T-cells.

Certain chemotherapy medications, such as Doxorubicin, Bleomycin, Vinblastine, Dacarbazine, Chlorambucil, Procarbazine Prednisolone, Mustine, Vincristine, Etoposide, Cyclophosphamide, Gemcitabine, Cisplatin and Cytarabine have been well established as a conventional method to treat Chronic lymphocytic leukemia. However, immunotherapy, combination therapy, steroids, and monoclonal antibodies are showing promising results for the treatment of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

Many collaborations have been done by various pharmaceutical companies for the research and development of chronic lymphocytic leukemia treatment. The global chronic lymphocytic leukemia therapeutics market is driven by increased incidence and awareness of chronic lymphocytic leukemia. However, research and development expenditure, and side effects associated with the treatment, act as major restraints for the growth of the global chronic lymphocytic leukemia treatment market.

The chronic lymphocytic leukemia is more prevalent in North America, making the region to be the largest revenue contributor, globally. The U.S. contributed the largest revenue to the North American market in year 2016, and it is expected to remain the largest market across the globe, during the forecast period.

Some of the key players operating in the chronic lymphocytic leukemia therapeutics market are GlaxoSmithKline plc, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Celgene Corporation, Biogen Inc., AbbVie, Inc., Teva Pharmaceuticals Limited, Gilead Sciences, Inc., Novartis AG, and Johnson & Johnson.