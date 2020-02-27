Chronic Diseases Management Market to expand at a CAGR of 17.5% by 2023

Market Highlights

There are wide market for chronic diseases management globally owing to its application in various field such as asthma, cancer, cardiovascular, diabetes, stroke and many more. Increasing prevalence of chronic disease globally considering the major factor which lead the growth of chronic diseases management market globally. According to a Cancer research U.K, in 2014, around 356,860 people were diagnosed with cancer. Report suggest that it incident of cancer are rising rapidly in last few years and expected to grow quickly in the coming future owing to unhealthy diets, high rate of smoke and alcohol consumption.

Increasing prevalence of chronic disease, rising demand for better treatment, increasing investment in Research and development, and availability of funds drive the growth of the market. Moreover, increasing government support, changing lifestyle, and rapidly developing technology is expected to fuel the market growth during the forecast period. However, high cost of the treatment may slow the market growth during the period 2017-2023.

The global chronic diseases management market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.5% during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Regional Analysis

The Americas dominate the global chronic diseases management market owing to the presence of huge patient population with chronic diseases, and increasing government support for research & development. Furthermore market players of this region continues involve in providing quality product which give an edge to this region in leading globally.

Europe holds the second largest share of the global chronic diseases management market as result of increasing focus of various government agencies on the treatment of chronic diseases. Moreover, the growing public awareness about chronic diseases management likely to boost the Europe market.

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing chronic diseases management market across the globe. Japan holds a major share of the regional market due to availability of advanced technology and huge healthcare spending. Moreover, rapidly developing economy, increasing healthcare expenditure, and the government’s initiatives for research & development projected to drive the market in China and India over the forecast period.

The Middle East and Africa holds the least share of the global market due to limited availability of medical facilities. The UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Kuwait are expected to drive the Middle East & African market. Whereas, the African region is expected to witness a moderate growth.

Segmentation

The global chronic diseases management market is segmented on the basis of service types, by application, by deployment, and by end user. On the basis of the service type, it is segmented into consulting service, implementation service, educational services, and others. On the basis of the application, it is segmented into asthma, cancer, cardiovascular, diabetes, stroke, and others. On the basis of the deployment, it is segmented into on premise, web based, and cloud based. On the basis of end user, it is segmented into provider and payer.

Key Players

Some of key the players in the market are TriZetto Corporation (U.S.), Phytel Inc (U.S.), Pegasystems Inc. (U.S.), AxisPoint Health (U.S.), Wellcentive, Inc, Medecision, Inc (U.S.), i2i Systems, Inc (U.S.), HealthSmart Holdings, Inc (U.S.), Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (U.S.), ZeOmega Inc. (U.S.), Epic Corporation Inc (U.S.), Harmony Information Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Infosys Limited (India)

