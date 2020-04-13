Chronic and Low Back Pain Therapeutics-Pipeline Analysis 2018, Clinical Trials & Results, Patents, Designations, Collaborations, and Other Developments

Chronic and low back pain is a constant and dull ache and creates a sharp sensation that leaves a person harmed. It can occur due to sciatica, spondylolisthesis, spinal stenosis, traumatic injury, herniated or ruptured discs, and intervertebral disc degeneration.

Download the sample report: https://www.pharmaproff.com/request-sample/1094

In addition, some of the underlying condition that can cause chronic and low back pain are infections, tumors, kidney stones, abdominal aortic aneurysms, and cauda equina syndrome. Chronic and low back pain can be diagnosed by computed tomography, discography, magnetic resonance imaging, ultrasound, bone scans, and myelograms.

Get the detailed analysis at: https://www.pharmaproff.com/report/chronic-and-low-back-pain-therapeutics-pipeline-analysis

Eli Lilly and Company is in the process of developing tanezumab as a nerve growth factor inhibitor for the treatment of chronic and low back pain. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. along with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. is in the process of developing fasinumab as a nerve growth factor inhibitor for the treatment of this condition. Nektar Therapeutics is also involved in the pipeline for chronic and low back pain.

Make enquiry before purchase : https://www.pharmaproff.com/enquiry/1094

The report provides a comprehensive understanding of the pipeline activities covering all drug candidates under various stages of development, with the detailed analysis of pipeline and clinical trials.

Pipeline analysis of drugs by phases includes product description and development activities including information about clinical results, designations, collaborations, licensing, grants, technology, and others.

About Us:

Pharma Proff, is a frontline market intelligence and consulting solutions provider catering to the information and data needs of burgeoning sectors across the world, including pharmaceutical and healthcare. With meticulously curated research reports on the industry landscape, we empower companies in the healthcare and pharmaceutical sectors to make informed business decisions and base their marketing strategies with astuteness.

Contact:

Pharma Proff

Toll-free: +1-888-778-7886 (USA/Canada)

International: +1-347-960-6455

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.pharmaproff.com