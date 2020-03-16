Chromogenic Substrate Market 2019 Emerging Trends, Development, Key Players and Forecast of Industry till 2027

Recent research and the current scenario as well as future market potential of Chromogenic Substrate Market: Global Industry Analysis 2012-2016 and Opportunity Assessment 2017-2027

Chromogenic substrates are the polymers of amino acids that react with proteolytic enzymes and forms a color. Chromogenic substrates are prepared artificially in the laboratories and they are designed in such a way that they resemble the original substrate of the enzyme in selectivity. This is an essential feature because most of the natural enzymes are very selective for their substrates. The segment of the chromogenic substrate which is attached to the enzyme, contains a chemical group, when this chemical group is cleaved from the enzyme it forms a specific color. The color produced by the chromogenic substrate is directly proportional to the proteolytic activity. Chromogenic substrates are composed of amino acid residue, a protective group, chromophore and sometimes a side chain modification. Chromogenic substrates are more sensitive than the natural substances and can detect even a slight difference in the enzyme activity or enzyme concentrastion. But on the contrast a chromogenic substrate generally is less selective than the natural enzyme and can be less discriminative in their activity towards related enzymes.

Chromogenic substrates were developed to identify and study the phenomenon related to mast cell tryptase, elastase regulation and factors associated with blood coagulation and fibrinolysis. Chromogenic substates are also useful in food microbiology experiments.

Chromogenic Substrate Market: Drivers and Restraints

The market for chromogenic substrate is expected to be driven by the the increase in the number of research laboratories worldwide owing to the increased funding from government and non-governmental organizations for research pupose. Other factor that can drive the growth of the chromogenic substrate market is the increase in the number of patients suffering from any type of microbial infection which can be detected using the chromogenic substrates. The increase in the number of patients is due to the factors like growing population or changes in the lifestyle that make a person more prone to infections. Chromogenic substrates market is also expected to grow due to the increase in the number of food microbiology experiments required to fulfil the ever-increasing demand of food worldwide.

The most important challenges that the chromogenic substrate market can face include the less selectivity of the chromogenic substrates that can prevent many technicians to use a chromogenic substrate for experiments or other applications.

Chromogenic Substrate Market: Segmentation

The market for chromogenic substrates can be segmented on the basis of product type, application and end user

On the basis of product:

Thrombin Substrate

Factor Xa Substrate

Activated Protein C Substrate

Kallicrein Substrate

Plasmin Plasminogen–SK Substrate

Factor IXa Substrate

Urokinase Substrate

tPA and Broad Spectrum Substrate

Chloronaphthol and/or Diaminobenzidine (CN/DAB)

Tetramethylbenzidine

On the basis of application:

Blood Coagulation and Fibrinolysis

In-vitro Research

Western Blotting

Bacterial Diagnostics

Food microbiology

On the basis of end user:

Hospitals

Diagnostics centres

Clinical laboratories

Food microbiology laboratories

Pharmaceutical Companies

Biotechnology Companies

Academic & Research Institutions

Chromogenic Substrate Market: Market Overview

Chromogenic substrate market is continuously growing owing to the increased number of diagnostic labs and research laboratories worldwide. The growth in the chromogenic substrate market is also a result of the increasing microbial diseases worldwide which is contributing to the growth of the market. Various new chromogenic substrates are being synthesized according to the trends of the market. The growing population of humans is fuelling the demand for chromogenic substrates which are used in the food microbiology experiments and the trends are changing continuously according to the requirements of the market.

Chromogenic Substrate Market: Regional Outlook

Chromogenic substrate market is a growing market and the growth rate of the market is highest in regions like North America and Europe where the investment on research and development is highest. Owing to the high population growth rate in regions like Asia Pacific and Latin America, the growth is expected to be high in these regions in the forecast period. The Middle East and Africa are also projected to see higher growth rate in the forecast period due to the betterment of healthcare infrastructure and population growth.

Chromogenic Substrate Market: Key Players:

The major players involved in the chromogenic substrate market are Sigma-Aldrich, Seramun, Surmodics, Thermofischer, and Aniara Biophen.

