Chromite Ore Market to Witness Robust Expansion by 2025

South Africa South Africa is the world’s largest source of chromite. Historically it has accounted for approximately 72 percent of global reserves.China accounted for just under 40% of global ferrochrome output.

Global Chromite Ore market size will increase to 10060 Million US$ by 2025, from 6466 Million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Chromite Ore.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

This report focuses on the Chromite Ore in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

TNC Kazchrome JSC

Samancor

Assmang Proprietary Limited

Outokumpu

Yilmaden Holding

Merafe Resources

Odisha Mining Corporation

Tata Steel

ASA Metals

Market Segment by Type, covers

More than 48% Types

36%～47% Types

30%～35% Types

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Metallurgy Industry

Refractory and Foundry

Chemical Industry

