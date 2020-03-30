Chromatography Systems Market to Surge at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2013 to 2019.

Chromatography is a laboratory technique intended to separate compounds from a sample mixture for purification or identification. These systems comprise a group of techniques that are used for the separation of individual components from a sample mixture. Chromatography systems involves two phases namely, stationary (fixed) and mobile (moving) phase. Mobile phase flows on the stationary phase where different migration rates of mobile phase components permit the separation of sample mixture. Increasing demand for chromatography systems has been attributed to rising number of research activities in the field of pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries coupled with rising need of separation analysis globally. In addition, incessant launch of new chromatography instruments, technological advancements and increasing awareness will further drive the growth of chromatography systems market. However, high cost involved in designing and incorporation of automated features will restrain the growth of chromatography systems market. The global chromatography systems market is estimated to be USD 6,982.3 million in 2012 and is expected to reach USD 10,364.2 million by 2019, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2013 to 2019.

Obtain Report Details @

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/chromatography-market.html

Chromatography systems market is segmented mainly by types and by end-users. Chromatography systems, by types segment is further classified as gas chromatography, liquid chromatography and others. Liquid chromatography is further segmented into high pressure liquid chromatography (HPLC), ultra high pressure liquid chromatography (UHPLC) and low pressure liquid chromatography (LPLC). HPLC market is estimated to be the largest market of total liquid chromatography market, expected to reach more than USD 3 billion by 2019. The growth is mainly attributed to advancement in technologies coupled with wide application areas of HPLC system in various disciplines (e.g. life science, petrochemical and biopharmaceutical). However, UHPLC market is considered to be growing at highest a CAGR of over 7% from 2013 to 2019. Others segment is categorized into ion exchange chromatography, affinity chromatography, super critical fluid chromatography, column chromatography and thin layer chromatography.

Request for Sample Copy of Report @

https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=476

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a global market intelligence company providing business information reports and services. The companyâ€™s exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trend analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMRâ€™s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather and analyze information. Our business offerings represent the latest and the most reliable information indispensable for businesses to sustain a competitive edge.

Contact Us

Transparency Market Research

State Tower,

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

United States

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.transparencymarketresearch.com