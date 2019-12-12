Chromatography Resin Market: Competitive Dynamics & Global Outlook 2024

LP INFORMATION offers a latest published report on Chromatography Resin Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report.

Chromatography is an essential technology used for the purification of the biomolecules. Demand for the resins used for chromatography applications is growing with the rising applications of this technique. Chromatography resins are used in the process of separation and purification of the products and biomolecules in various methods used across different industrial verticals.

The global sales of Chromatography Resin increased from 800.3 K L in 2013 to 1035.9 K L in 2017, at a CAGR of 6.66%. In 2017, the global Chromatography Resin market is led by North America. The global Chromatography Resin market is valued at 1146.70 M USD in 2017 and is expected to reach 1673.37 M USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of 6.50% between 2017 and 2023.

According to this study, over the next five years the Chromatography Resin market will register a 6.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 1630.9 million by 2024, from US$ 1271 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Chromatography Resin business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Chromatography Resin market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Chromatography Resin value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

GE Healthcare

Avantor Performance Materials

Tosoh Corporation

Merck KGaA

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Pall Corporation

Repligen Corporation

Purolite Corporation

Market Segment by Type, covers

Size Exclusion Chromatography Resin

Ion Exchange Chromatography Resin

Hydrophobic Interaction Chromatography Resin

Mixed-Mode Chromatography Resin

Affinity Chromatography Resin

Protein A Chromatography Resin

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Pharmaceutical

Life Sciences

Food & Beverage Testing

Environmental Testing

Others

