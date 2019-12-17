Market Research Report Store offers a latest published report on Christmas Lights and Christmas Decorations Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report.

In 2017, the Artificial Christmas Trees revenue was US$ 2643.51 million and the market share was 44.45%, and it will be US$ 3508.45 million and 46.12% in 2023, with a CAGR 4.83% from 2017 to 2023. And the Christmas Lightings revenue was US$ 1896.55 million and the market share was 31.89%, and it will be US$ 2299.67 million and 30.23% in 2023, with a CAGR 3.26%from 2017 to 2023. The market size of Christmas Lights and Christmas Decorations in Europe was US$ 2934.93 million in 2017 and it will be US$ 3656.03 million in 2023, with a CAGR 3.73% from 2017 to 2023.

The technical barriers of Christmas Lights and Christmas Decorations are not high. Because of low labor cost and raw material cost, Chinese enterprises have advantages to produce Christmas decorations, and export large amount of products to USA and Europe. USA is a large consumer and imported more than 90% of decoration in 2015. In local market, there are players such as Amscan, Balsam Brands, Barcana, Roman, Crab Pot Trees, Crystal Valley, Tree Classics, and Hilltop.

Christmas Lights and Christmas Decorations add glamor to the festival and widely used to celebrate Christmas in world. Christmas Lights and Christmas Decorations are available throughout the country in major retail stores and local markets.

The recovery of the global economy and increased disposable income per capita have been huge factors contributing to increased spending on Artificial Christmas Trees, Christmas Lightings and Christmas Decorations. The increased consumption of Christmas Lights and Christmas Decorations is expected to continue during the remaining years of the forecast period of 2018-2023. Christmas decoration industry will usher in a stable growth space.

The global Christmas Lights and Christmas Decorations Consumption market size will reach US$ 7607.23 million by 2023, from US$ 6180.32 million in 2018.

This report focuses on the Christmas Lights and Christmas Decorations in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Amscan

Balsam Hill

Barcana

Roman

Crab Pot Trees

Crystal Valley

Tree Classics

Hilltop

Market Segment by Type, covers

Artificial Christmas Tree

Christmas Lighting

Christmas Decorations

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Residential

Commercial

