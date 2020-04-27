Choroidal Neovascularization Therapeutics Pipeline Analysis

Choroidal neovascularization is a type of medical condition in which new blood vessels are formed from choroid and extend into the subretinal space, or subretinal pigment epithelium, or a combination of both.

The disease can be symptomatized by a painless loss of vision, paracentral or central scotoma, and metamorphopsia. Choroidal neovascularization can be diagnosed by indocyanine green angiography, spectral domain optical coherence tomography, and fluorescein angiography.

People having choroidal neovascularization suffers from loss of vision due to the accumulation of subretinal fluid. Choroidal neovascularization can be treated by angiogenesis inhibitors or anti-VEGF (vascular endothelial growth factors) drugs.

Promedior Inc. is in the process of developing PRM-151 as a cell differentiation modulator for the treatment of choroidal neovascularization. Similarly, Graybug Vision Inc. is also developing GB-102 as a platelet-derived growth factor inhibitor for the treatment of this medical condition. Ohr Pharmaceutical Inc., and Ocugen Inc. are some other key players involved in the treatment of choroidal neovascularization.

The report provides a comprehensive understanding of the pipeline activities covering all drug candidates under various stages of development, with the detailed analysis of pipeline and clinical trials.

Pipeline analysis of drugs by phases includes product description and development activities including information about clinical results, designations, collaborations, licensing, grants, technology, and others.

