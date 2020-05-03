Chordoma Disease Market to Experience Significant Growth during the Forecast Period 2018 to 2026

Chordoma is a type of bone cancer in which the tissues of the bone start growing in an uncontrollable manner. This type of tumor usually occurs at the base of the skull or along the spinal disks. The tumor is typically malignant in nature. In most cases, the bone cancer is a result of other cancers. The primary symptom of the bone cancer is severe and intolerable bone pain that increases over time. Additionally, side effects such as weight reduction, weakness, bone cracks, fever, osteoporosis, and osteopenia and muscle pain can be found. Tests for chordoma may include profound investigation of the patient’s medical history and reasons for pain. Later, the finding of the bone malignancy is completed by utilizing imaging investigations such as CT scan, MRI, bone examining, and PET scan. Biopsy test is additionally used for the analysis and confirmation of the disease.

The prevelance of chordoma is observed to be twice in men in than in women. In addition, the majority of tumors are found in patients aged between 50 and 70 years. Tumor immunotherapy has become more efficient and is chosen as a mode of treatment. It essentially enhances the survival of patients in approved indications. Rise in prevalence of bone malignancy, increase in government activities for bone cancer awareness, and increase in the geriatric population are major factors responsible for the expansion of the chordoma disease market.

The global chordoma disease market can be segmented based on diagnosis, treatment, end-user, and region. Based on diagnosis, the global market can be classified into blood tests, imaging, biopsy, and others. The imaging segment can be further categorized into magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), Xray, positron emission tomography (PET) scanning, computed tomography (CT) scan, and bone scan. In terms of treatment, the global chordoma disease market can be split into chemotherapy, cryosurgery, radiosurgery, targeted therapy, radiation therapy, surgical treatments, and others. The surgical treatments segment can be further divided into radical resections, spinal chordoma, sacral chordoma, skull base chordoma, and others. The chemotherapy segment can be further sub-segmented into doxorubicin, methotrexate, and others. Additionally, the targeted therapy segment can be further categorized into bevacizumab, erlotinib, and others. Based on end-user, the global chordoma disease market can be divided into hospitals, clinics, cancer care centers, and others. The hospitals segment is expected to be highly lucrative owing to the preference of treatment in hospitals.

In terms of region, the global chordoma disease market can be segmented into Asia Pacific, North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Latin America, Middle East & Africa. Among these, North America and Europe accounted for a prominent share of the chordoma disease market, followed by Asia Pacific. The U.S. dominated the chordoma disease market in North America, due to factors such as technological advancements, extensive R&D, and increasing healthcare awareness about the treatment and management of chordoma. The market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period. New product launches, favorable regulations, and rise in awareness are likely to drive the market in Asia Pacific during the forecast period.

Key players operating in the global chordoma disease market are AstraZeneca plc, Actavis plc, Celgene Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Novartis International AG, Pfizer, Inc., Bayer AG, Amgen, Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb and Company, Eli Lilly and Company, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Sanofi S.A, and others.

