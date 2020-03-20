Chondroblastoma Treatment Market information related to pipeline products, news and deals is available in the report

The global chondroblastoma treatment market is majorly driven by increasing incidences of this type of bone cancer and therefore the need for treating and managing this cancer. The global market for chondroblastoma treatment is growing on account of favourable policies implemented by governments across various nations across the globe to fight cancer and its different forms. Favourable reimbursement policies are also helping the market to grow. In addition to this, increasing awareness among patients about this form of cancer and urgent need to treat it will also help the development of this market.

The untapped markets in underdeveloped nations are expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities for market players within the global chondroblastoma treatment market. These nations lack proper treatment infrastructure and awareness levels and therefore, improving cancer diagnostic techniques and implementing advanced technology in the treatment procedures of chondroblastoma will greatly enhance the growth of this market. However, the market is regulated by stringent regulations regarding the procurement of draft and this difficulty is expected to pose a challenge for the global chondroblastoma treatment market. In addition to this, the high cost of surgery is expected to be a problem for cause sensitive nations. Lack of awareness among the patients in underdeveloped nations will also act as a restraining factor and hamper the growth of the global chondroblastoma treatment market.

Competition is increasing the pharmaceutical industry as a large number of players are entering the market and this in turn is expected to bode well for the global chondroblastoma treatment market as each player tries to outdo the other by developing better treatment option and investing extensively in research and development which in turn are resulting into effective treatment methods. Growing investments by government and other bodies for cancer research will also help the global chondroblastoma treatment market to flourish

Chondroblastoma is a type of bone cancer. It develops in the cartilage which lines the pelvis, shoulder, arms, ribs, and thigh. In severe cases, chondroblastoma develops in soft tissues such as nerves and muscles of the limbs. The disease can develop in an individual form an already existing non-cancerous tumor and spread through affected tissue to cartilage and bones across the body to other tissues and vital organs of the affected individual. When chondroblastoma spreads to the breast, it is called metastatic breast cancer. The disease generally affects adults who over 40 years of age. In the U.S., chondroblastoma accounts for nearly 1% of all bone tumors. Nearly 95% of cases occur between the ages 5 and 25, nearly 98% located in epiphysis, 30% near knee, and in some cases it could also occur in calcaneus, talus, and temporal bone.

Symptoms of chondroblastoma are severe pain, swelling, formation of lump, enlargement of existing growth, difficulty in movement of the affected limb, and formation of pelvic tumors. The onset of these symptoms does not necessarily indicate the onset of chondroblastoma, but one has to get a health examination for proper diagnosis of the disease. Diagnosis of chondroblastoma is carried out using X-ray, ultrasound, MRI (magnetic resonance imaging), blood test, biopsy of the affected tissue, and CT scan (computed tomography).

Surgical treatment aims at removing the tumor, thus preventing further damage to the affected area. Surgical treatment comprises curettage and bone grafting. Bone grafting is the most common treatment for chondroblastoma. The procedure involves scraping of the tumor from the affected bone using specialized instrument, curette, which has a loop present at its tip and is incorporated with a cavity for donor tissue. Once the graft is placed in the area it takes around two to three months to heal. In some cases, surgeons perform extended curettage to remove additional layers of cells around the affected area to reduce the chances of reoccurrence of the disease. In order to restore structural integrity of the bone, a surgeon places pins and internal fixators. The treatment of chondroblastoma is generally carried out through medical therapy and surgical treatment. Chondroblastoma medical therapy is carried out using percutaneous radiofrequency ablation (RFA), which acts as an alternative to surgery in treating the disease. The chances of reoccurrence of chrondroblastoma is approximately 20% after undergoing treatment. Therefore, one has to regularly follow up with the physician. The follow-up care for chondroblastoma includes physical examination and imaging scans.

Major drivers of the global chondroblastoma treatment market are improving cancer diagnostic techniques, technological advancements in surgery such as advanced bone graft material and grafts for replacing the affected area, and increase in mergers and acquisitions by major companies to increase their geographical footprint. Restraining factors of the market are less awareness regarding the disease in underdeveloped countries, high cost of surgery, and difficulty in procurement of graft due to stringent regulations.

In terms of region, the global chondroblastoma treatment market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to be the largest market for chondroblastoma treatment due to higher awareness, presence of major allograft manufacturers, better health care reforms in terms of patient care, and reimbursement. Europe held the second largest market share. Asia Pacific is expected to provide a lucrative opportunity in the chondroblastoma treatment market largely due to increase in disease burden, rise in cancer research, and surge in competitive landscape in the pharmaceutical industry as large number of global players are expanding their business in the region through strategic collaborations with regional manufacturers and research institutes. The chondroblastoma treatment market in Latin America and Middle East & Africa is anticipated to be driven by increase in health care infrastructure and public-private collaborations.

Major companies in the global chondroblastoma treatment market are Stryker Corporation, Zimmer, Medtronic, Baxter International, DePuy Synthes, Nuvasive, Inc., and Wright Medical Group, among others.

