Choline Chloride Market by Top Competitors Analysis – Balchem Inc., Cangzhou Xindewei Animal Drug Co. Ltd, Fano Group Limited, Part Pishsaz Pooya, Shaanxi Xingwang Group, Chinook Global Limited, LIAONING BIOCHEM CO. LTD and many more

Global Choline Chloride Market is expected to reach 827.49 kilo tons by 2025, from 535.07 kilo tons in 2017 growing at a CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

Global Choline Chloride Market,

By Grade Type (Food Grade, Chemical Grade),

By Ingredients (Hydrochloric acid, Ethylene Oxide, Trimethylamine),

By Application (Poultry feed, Swine feed, Ruminant feed, Aqua feed & others, Human nutrition and Oil & Gas, Others),

By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast

As per ICRA, in India the per capita meat consumption is around 3.6 kg per annum; this lays broiler meat market size at INR 730 billion in terms of selling price. The egg production for the year 2017 was estimated as 84 billion eggs and market size of INR 420 billion. This above factor proves that the poultry industry around the globe is growing and will drive the demand for choline chloride.

Market Drivers:

Raising awareness for the feed supplements among the various end users

Growing demand for the consumption of poultry egg and meat

Demand for luxury food is growing

Key Market Competitors:

The key players operating in the global Choline Chloride market are –

Eastman Chemical Company

Kemin Industries, Inc.

Balchem Inc.

BASF SE

Algry Química,

Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd.,

BALAJI AMINES,

EC21 Inc,

Pestell Minerals & Ingredients Inc,

A&C Co. Inc.,

Be-Long Corporation,

Nb Group Co. Ltd.,

Cangzhou Xindewei Animal Drug Co., Ltd,

Fano Group Limited,

Part Pishsaz Pooya,

Shaanxi Xingwang Group,

Chinook Global Limited,

LIAONING BIOCHEM CO. LTD and Many More

Global Choline Chloride Market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of choline chloride market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Customization Options

All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level and can be customized according to needs.

All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization).

Table of Contents

Introduction Market Segmentation Market Overview Executive Summary Premium Insights Global, By Component Product Type Delivery Industry Type Geography

10.1. Overview

10.2. North America

10.3. Europe

10.4. Asia-Pacific

10.5. South America

10.6. Middle East & Africa

Company Landscape Company Profiles Related Reports

