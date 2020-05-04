Choline Chloride Market Analysis by Application and Geography with Top Industry Leaders Balchem Inc. SDA Products Algry Química BASF SE

Choline Chloride Market: Introduction

Choline chloride, also known as Hepacholine, Biocolina, and Lipotril is a quarternary ammonium salt that contains choline cation and chloride anion. In laboratory, it is prepared by methylation of methyl Chloride with dimethylethanolamine. Choline Chloride is white or deliquescent crystalline solid in its appearance. Choline Chloride finds wide applications in Food, Beverage, Pharmaceutical, Health & Personal care products, Agriculture/Animal Feed/Poultry industry. It falls in one of the B categories of vitamins and therefore used as a dietary supplement or as a nutrient. Animal feed is one of the most prominent application segment for choline chloride as it is used as a building block of acetylcholine, lecithin (phosphatidylcholine) and ceramides which helps in overall development of animals. It helps accelerate the growth of animals such as chicken, swine, rabbit and others. Furthermore, it helps in inhibition of perosis and liver enlargement in animals. Apart from animal feed, choline chloride is an essential nutrient for human consumption as it helps to combat apoptosis, high cholesterol, lever diseases etc. Choline Chloride also finds application in oil & gas industry where it is used in stabilization of clay during drilling and stimulation of shale. Therefore, Choline Chloride finds large amount of applications in animal feed industry which is expected to stimulate the growth of Choline Chloride Market over the forecast period.

Request For Report Sample @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-5658

Choline Chloride Market: Dynamics

Natural feedstuffs contain varied amount of choline due to which manufacturers add the chemical to their animal feed. It is added as a solution of certain grade to feedstock to enhance the nutrient supply in animals. From the recent past, it has been observed that feed additives market has been experiencing significant growth owing to factors such as demand for high quality poultry and chicken food products. Also, usage of choline chloride in pharmaceutical industry is anticipated to spur the growth of choline chloride over the forecast period. Furthermore, ever increasing demand for food is expected to fuel the demand for choline chloride market. Rising life standard has directly led to increase in demand for meat products is also an important factor which is expected to fuel the demand of choline chloride over the forecast period.

However, owing to hazardous effects related to human health such as vomiting, diarrhea, gastro intestinal distress and inhalation problems etc. during its preparation, the use of Choline Chloride has been regulated and restrained by health and safety management authorities for end use applications. Furthermore, fluctuation in raw material costs is another key factor which is expected to act as an impediment for the growth of choline chloride market over the forecast period.

Growing usage of Choline Chloride in oil & gas industry as a clay stabilizer is expected to create high growth avenues. Also, increasing investments in R&D to reduce toxic effects of Choline Chloride is one of the ongoing key trend in the Choline Chloride market.

Choline Chloride Market: Segmentation

The global Choline Chloride market can be segmented on the basis of feed grade and application. On the basis of feed grade, the choline chloride market can be segmented as 90% and above choline chloride, 75% choline chloride, 70% choline chloride, 60% choline chloride and 50% of choline chloride feed grade. On the basis of Application, choline chloride market can be segmented as poultry feed, swine feed, aqua feed, ruminant feed, human nutrition, oil & gas and others.

Choline Chloride Market: Regional Outlook

Asia Pacific region is estimated to dominate the choline chloride markets over the forecast period. Factors such as significant rise in the animal feed industry along with macroeconomic factors such as rise in disposable income is a significant factor for the growth of choline chloride market. Furthermore, increasing demand for food owing to high population growth is expected to high growth over the forecast period. North America and Europe are anticipated to witness steady growth over the forecast period owing to high demand from processed meat and poultry industry. Increasing usage of choline chloride in oil & gas industry and poultry industry has created enormous scope of growth in Middle East and Latin America.

Choline Chloride Market: Key Participants

Examples of some of the market participants in the global Choline Chloride market are-

Balchem Inc.

SDA Products

Algry Química

BASF SE

Eastman Chemical Company

Jubilant Life Sciences Ltd.

BALAJI AMINES

Pestell Minerals & Ingredients Inc

Kemin Industries, Inc.

NB GROUP CO., LTD,

Request For Report Table of Content (TOC): https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-5658

The research report presents a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, and statistically supported and industry-validated market data. It also contains projections using a suitable set of assumptions and methodologies. The research report provides analysis and information according to market segments such as geographies, application, and industry.