Chocolate Market by Emerging Trends, Growth and Forecasts to 2024

Chocolate is a typically sweet, usually brown, food preparation of theobroma cacao seeds, roasted and ground, often flavored, as with vanilla. It is made in the form of a liquid, paste, or in a block, or used as a flavoring ingredient in other foods.

Chocolate industry in Switzerland is highly concentration. Plateau region is the dominate production area of chocolate in Switzerland, according for about 61.92% in 2015, followed by Jura region, with the production market share of 28.60%. Leading players in chocolate industry are Barry Callebaut, Stella Bernrain, Lindt, Chocolat Frey, Chocolats Halba, Läderach, etc. Barry Callebaut is the largest manufacturer of chocolate, with the production market share of 19.67% in 2015. The top four manufacturers occupied about 43.19% of the total amount.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Chocolate market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Chocolate value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Dark Chocolate

Others

Segmentation by application:

Chocolate Bars

Flavoring Ingredient

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Barry Callebaut

Stella Bernrain

Lindt

Chocolat Frey

Chocolats Halba

Läderach

Felchlin

Pfister Chocolatier

Favarger

Camillebloch

Alprose

Gysi

Cailler (Nestle)

Villars

Mondel?z International

Maestrani Schweizer Schokoladen

Confiserie Sprüngli

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

APAC

Europe

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Chocolate consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Chocolate market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Chocolate manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Chocolate with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Chocolate submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

