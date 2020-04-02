Chlorine Market to Hold a High Potential for Growth by 2025

Chlorine is known as a very important industrial chemical and is used in half of the world’s commercial chemical industries. Chlorine is a greenish yellow gas and is characterized by reactive nature and high expansion potential. This element turns into solid at -103°C (-153°F) and into liquid at -34°C (-29°F). Chlorine market is expected to see a surge in demand due to increasing applications such as bleaching of wood pulp during paper productions. As reported by the World Chlorine Council (WCC), around 60 million metric tons of chlorine is produced every year across the world.

Chlorine Market: Drivers & Restraints

The demand for global chlorine market is projected to show significant growth during the forecast period 2015-2020 owing to its usage in several industries such as paper and pulp industry, chemical industry, plastic industry, water treatment industry, pharmaceutical industry and many other.

Furthermore, 98% of water treatment plants and 85% of pharmaceutical industries in the world use chlorine in production processes. Hence, increase of water treatment and pharmaceutical industries all over the world and their demand for chlorine, anticipated to boost the global chlorine market during the forecast period.

Nevertheless, the risk of handling and transporting chlorine due its highly combustive nature is an obstacle for global chlorine market. In Addition, rising environmental concerns such as depletion of the upper atmosphere ozone layer from several prominent end uses for chlorine have affected demand for the product.

Chlorine Market: Segmentation

The Global Chlorine Market is broadly classified into seven segments on the basis of end use industries

Water Treatment industry

Pharmaceutical industry

Chemical Industry

Paper and pulp Industry

Plastic Industry

Pesticides industry

Others

The Global Chlorine Market is broadly classified into eight segments on the basis of applications

Ethylene Dichloride (EDC)/Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Organic chemicals

Inorganic chemicals

Chlorinated intermediaries

C1/C2 Aromatics

Isocyanates

Propylene Oxide

Others

The Global Chlorine Market is broadly classified into four segments on the basis of production methods

Mercury Cell Process

Membrane Cell Process

Diaphragm Process

Others

Chlorine Market: Regional Outlook

By geography global chlorine market is segmented into seven key regions: North America, South America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest growing market due to increasing plastic and chemical industries in emergingeconomies such as China and India, in this region. After Asia Pacific, Western Europe region is anticipated to show significant growth during the forecast period 2015-2020 owing to the pharmaceutical and chemical industry growth in this region and their growing consumption of chlorine. Booming water treatment and plastic industries in North America region are projected to drive the global chlorine market during forecast period.

Chlorine Market: Key Players

The key market players operating in Global Chlorine Market are Occidental Petroleum Corporation (U.S.), The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.), Tata Chemicals Limited (India), BASF SE (Germany), Hanwha Chemical Corporation (Korea), Ineos Group Ltd. (U.K.), Tosoh Corporation (Japan), PPG Industries (U.S.), Formosa Plastics Corporation (Taiwan), Olin Corporation (U.S.) and others.